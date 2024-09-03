Chris Brown’s former housekeeper accuses the singer of refusing to show up for a deposition in her $90 million lawsuit over an alleged vicious dog attack at his L.A. home, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Maria Avila, who brought her lawsuit against Chris, 35, in 2021, asked the court for a hearing to address several ongoing disputes in the case.

Maria claimed that she wants to depose Chris Brown and a representative for his company Black Pyramid LLC. She said the “defense counsel is declining to produce these witnesses for deposition.”

Maria’s lawyer said the requests to confirm the depositions are being ignored by defense counsel.

Prince Williams/WireImage

She said she has tried to lock down a date for Chris’ deposition for over a year. Maria said her legal team reached out to Chris’ counsel six times in February and March but never got a solid response. In her lawsuit, Maria claimed she was working with her sister, Patricia Avila, at Chris’ home on December 12, 2020. She said she was attacked by a large Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades.

Maria said she was attacked while taking out the trash. She said the dog tore chunks of her skin off. She submitted photos of her severe injuries into evidence and demanded $90 million in damages.

Patricia also filed a lawsuit demanding damages for the emotional distress she suffered from seeing the attack. Chris denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He blamed Maria for the dog attack.

His lawyer argued, “[Maria] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”

“The injuries complained of by [Maria] were proximately caused by [Maria’s] misconduct in that she willfully and voluntarily teased, abused, or mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack,” Chris’ lawyer said.

In her new motion, Maria said Chris’ lawyer claim he was already deposed in Patricia’s lawsuit in 2023.

Prince Williams/WireImage

However, Maria said her lawyers were not present for that depositions and she should be allowed a chance to depose Chris herself. On top of that, she accused Chris’ lawyer of failing to produce several other witnesses she wants to speak to about the facts of the case.

A judge has yet to rule on the request.

In her lawsuit, Maria claimed Chris was negligent in making sure the dogs didn’t hurt anyone, especially since they had an alleged history of attacking people.

Her lawyer wrote, “[Maria] is informed and believes that this was not the first instance in which the defendant’s dog Hades viciously bit, attacked, mauled, and injured a human being, and that the defendants were aware of this dog’s prior dangerous attacks, biting, killer instinct and aggressive proclivities.”

In addition, her lawyer claimed Chris and the defendants had “not properly registered this dog with the City of Los Angeles or any appropriate licensing agency of entity, and there was no current license in place for the dog.”

Both cases are ongoing.