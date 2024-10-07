Chris Brown is being accused of blowing off a lawsuit brought by a man who claims the singer assaulted him inside a London nightclub, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Abe Diaw, the alleged victim, claimed Chris, 35, had failed to respond to his lawsuit.

Abe said he had Chris served at his L.A. home in February and again in April.

“Despite this proper service, [Chris] has failed to file any response to the Complaint or the first amended complaint, exceeding the statutory time limit for doing so. As of October 1, 2024, it has been 141 days since defendant was served with the first amended complaint,” the motion read. “[Chris] has remained noncompliant, effectively abandoning his opportunity to contest the claims set forth in the complaint.”

Abe asked the court to grant him a default against Chris. He revealed he believes he’s owed $16 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed in October 2023. In the suit, Abe said he was at TAPE nightclub in England in February 2023.

Chris was also at the club. He claims to have known Chris for several years. Abe said the singer smashed a bottle of Don Julio 1942 over his head.

Abe said Chris hit him several times with the bottle. He described each strike as a “crushing blow.”

In his lawsuit, he said he was knocked unconscious by the hits from Chris. He claimed the singer proceeded to stomp on him. Abe said he had to be hospitalized following the alleged assault.

In court documents, he said suffered head injuries and torn ligaments in his legs. The lawsuit said the club possessed footage of the alleged assault.

Chris has yet to respond to the case or the request for $16 million in damages. Live Nation, who was named as a defendant in the lawsuit denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As In Touch previously reported, Chris is still facing a separate lawsuit by his former housekeeper, Maria Avila, who said she was attacked by a large Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades at the singer’s home on December 12, 2020.

She claimed the animal tore chunks of her skin out.

Her lawyer accused Chris of being negligent. They claimed Chris knew the dog had a history of being violent.

Maria’s lawyer said, “[Maria] is informed and believes that this was not the first instance in which the defendant’s dog Hades viciously bit, attacked, mauled, and injured a human being, and that the defendants were aware of this dog’s prior dangerous attacks, biting, killer instinct and aggressive proclivities.”

She demanded $90 million in damages from Chris. Chris denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

His lawyer argued Maria was responsible for her injuries.

His lawyer argued, “[Maria] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”

“The injuries complained of by [Maria] were proximately caused by [Maria’s] misconduct in that she willfully and voluntarily teased, abused, or mistreated the dog and thereby provoked the attack,” Chris’ lawyer added.

A trial date has yet to be set.