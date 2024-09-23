Fans of the hit Christian historical drama The Chosen descended on ChosenCon 2024 in Orlando, Florida, where new spinoffs and shows were revealed.

The even took place over two days starting on September 20, where Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen‘s creator, director and executive producer, announced he was starting an independent studio to handle all things related to the show and its new projects.

5&2 Studios is named after the biblical story of Jesus feeding a crowd with just five loaves of bread and two fish.

Plans for seasons 5 though 7 of The Chosen were unveiled at ChosenCon, which will culminate in the show’s finale.

Season 5 will premiere in 2025 and center around Holy Week. It will include Palm Sunday and end with the Last Supper, as well as Judas’ betrayal of Jesus, played in the series by Jonathan Roumie.

“Jesus outright told the disciples, ‘One of you will betray me.’ They didn’t have a hallway for it. They couldn’t understand it. They couldn’t figure out who it might be. So why is that? Why couldn’t they figure out it was Judas? I love exploring that. How does this impact Judas? Judas probably had a family,” Dallas told The Direct in August.

Season 6 will cover Jesus’ crucifixion and will include a global two-episode theatrical release for fans of the show.

The final season of The Chosen will feature the resurrection of Jesus and also include a theatrical release.

Prior to season 7, an eight-episode miniseries called The Chosen: Joseph will air featuring Joseph’s life story.

After The Chosen‘s final season, fans will still have more biblical adventures to follow with a three-season series, The Chosen: Book of Moses. It will delve into the life of Moses and include the “Red Sea moment.”

Away from the series, The Chosen‘s cast will be challenged at outdoor adventures with Man vs. Wild star Bear Grylls, who is a huge fan of the show.

The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls will feature Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Luke Dimyan (Judas), and Dallas.

After telling the audience at ChosenCon on September 20 how “proud” he was to be there, Bear, 50, explained what they can expect to see in addition to the cast taking on the wilderness.

“You face a few fears together. You come through difficult times. You talk about the struggles. … What was it like at the beginning? Did you ever think this sort of thing would be happening? You know, how’s your family been on that journey? All the stuff that all of us really want to know, with the characters and the stars that we know and love,” he said. “You’re going to love these episodes and the insights to these beautiful human beings who are part of the cast. …We’re going to have fun.”

The Chosen is headed into animated territory with the 14-episode spinoff The Chosen Adventures. The series is geared towards the series’ younger fans, centering on Abby, a child who was first introduced in the third episode of The Chosen‘s first season.

“The Chosen Adventures follows 9-year-old Abby in the Galilean city of Capernaum, circa 30 CE,” the synopsis read. “Inquisitive young Abby is bursting at the seams with questions and feels she doesn’t have the kinds of answers she’s looking for. When she and her best friend, Joshua, meet Jesus will all that change?”

Stars of The Chosen, including Jonathan, Paras, Elizabeth and Noah, will be lending their vocal talents to the series.