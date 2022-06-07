Taking her time! Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke tells In Touch exclusively that she’s “not ready” to find love amid her divorce from husband Matthew Lawrence.

“This is a whole new feeling for me,” the “Burke in the Game” podcast host adds of her divorce. “There probably is nothing easy, but there is also that hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and I am stronger because of it.”

Cheryl previously broke her silence after her split from Matthew, which Life & Style confirmed at the time, following three years of marriage in a statement shared on her Instagram in February 2022.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“In writing this, I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote at the time, admitting she wanted to be an “open book” to her followers. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me — love you all.”

The professional dancer filed for divorce from the former Boy Meets World actor earlier that month, according to a filing obtained by Life & Style. Citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, she listed the date of their separation as January 7. The pair had also signed a prenuptial agreement in May 2019, according to the document.

After meeting during season 3 of DWTS Matthew’s brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant, the pair dated from 2007 to 2008, rekindled their relationship in 2017 before getting engaged in May 2018 and tying the knot the following year in May.

Cheryl previously admitted to Closer in 2019 that despite their strong connection, she and Matthew are “complete opposites.”

“I never understood what that meant when they say opposites attract until I met Matt,” she revealed, before noting that “open communication” and “supporting one another” was key to their successful marriage at the time.

Cheryl opened up on the “Lady Gang” podcast in September 2020 that her 2018 engagement to Matthew was the impetus for beginning her sobriety journey.

“It was just a decision that I made for myself,” Cheryl said of being two years sober at the time. “And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done.”