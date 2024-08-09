Cher is promising to go into vivid detail about her life and loves in her forthcoming memoir – but many of those famous former flames are unhappy she’s opening up and her kids wait on nervously, too, a source close to the singer exclusively tells In Touch.

“Cher’s on good terms with a lot of her exes and she does want to keep this memoir classy so she’s not going to tear anyone down,” the source says, “but she’s also not going to sugarcoat the truth.”

The “Believe” singer, 78, has a star-studded dating history that’s been making headlines for more than 60 years. The book, titled Cher: The Memoir, hits store shelves on November 19 and will cover the legendary songstress’ career and love life in detail.

“This is her final say on her life and she feels she owes it to her own legacy and her fans to be honest about the good, the bad, and the ugly,” the source confirms.

Cher has been quoted several times spilling that she prefers dating younger men, which included some of the top stars at the time. Val Kilmer was in his early 20s when he met the superstar in her 40s at a party. Their relationship began platonically and, even after it ended, has continued as a lasting friendship to this day.

The Mask actress also pursued Val’s Top Gun costar, the young, up-and-coming Tom Cruise, after meeting him at Madonna and Sean Penn’s 1985 wedding.

MCaulfield/WireImage

“People that treated her well, like Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise aren’t going to get slammed,” the insider says, “but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be happy to be written about.”

“Tom especially is known to hate it when people bring up private details about his past. The word is he’s dreading this book and isn’t going to enjoy having their intimacy discussed for millions of readers to dissect.”

Among the men she’s dated, the Suspect actress revealed she first met Warren Beatty when he almost hit her with his car. She was only 15 at the time and he, 25. In addition to her past flings, Cher was married twice, to Sonny Bono and then Gregg Allman.

“There are other people from her past, like Warren Beatty, that aren’t likely to get painted in such a great light because she won’t be sugarcoating things and fact is she dated plenty of Hollywood’s biggest womanizers. She’ll be digging up a lot of muck about Sonny Bono, too, so his family’s not going to be too pleased.”

The source continues: “And then there are her kids, who will no doubt find it in very bad taste that she’s going to talk about these other lovers when their fathers are both dead.”

“Elijah [Allman] is very protective of the memory of his late father Gregg Allman and of course Chaz [Bono] is protective of their dad Sonny’s memory as well.”

Regardless of the reactions to her upcoming memoir, Cher feels it’s important to get her whole story out there, warts and all.

“This is bound to stir up a hornet’s nest, especially with Elijah as everyone knows they’re not in good shape right now so there’s a big fear for him about what she might say. And Chaz is notoriously private, so this isn’t going to go down well with either of Cher’s kids. But Cher doesn’t seem to care.”

“She’s bulldozing ahead no matter what anyone has to say.”