Cher just wants to help. A source exclusively tells In Touch that the “I Got You Babe” singer is worried that her son Elijah Blue Allman may have fallen off the wagon after he was reportedly seen drinking and smoking with a mystery woman at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“Cher is estranged from Elijah right now, but she still loves him dearly and would do anything to help him stay sober and healthy,” the insider tells In Touch. “It’s every mother’s worst nightmare. Cher lives in constant fear of getting that call that Elijah has died of an overdose.”

Like his late father, Gregg Allman, Elijah, 48, has long struggled with substance abuse.

“Cher’s tried to intervene so many times, to force him to get help,” says the source.

In 2022, Elijah’s wife, Marieangela King, accused the Grammy winner, 78, of having him “kidnapped” from a NYC hotel room, later forcing him into a Mexican rehab. More recently, Cher’s request for a conservatorship over Elijah’s estate was denied by a judge in January. (They are due back in court on September 13.)

“Elijah insists that he’s fine and that his mother’s just trying to control him,” the insider says. “But Cher feels certain that her son is in serious trouble right now, and she can’t just stand by and watch as he self-destructs.”