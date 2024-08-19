Charlie Sheen‘s twin sons made a rare appearance with their mom, Brooke Mueller, as she celebrated her 47th birthday with a party surrounded by loved ones.

Bob and Max, both 15, posed on either side of Brooke, 47, at a celebration on August 17 held at the Beverly Hills home of her mother, Moira Fiore, and her stepfather, Jon Fiore.

The former actress looked radiant in a white lace dress that showed off her glowing tan, as her teenage sons are now as tall as Brooke. “I’m very grateful for my kids,” she told the photography agency about her only children.

MEGA

In addition to the rare photograph with their mother, the boys were also seen in several snapshots inside the party as Brooke blew out the candles on her cake. While it didn’t appear that Charlie, 58, was present, there were other famous faces at the party, including boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and comedy duo Cheech and Chong.

Brooke’s reunion with her twins comes as their relationship has grown closer. Max participated in filming alongside his mom for Charlie’s other ex-wife, Denise Richards‘ new E! reality show, Denise Richards and the Wild Things.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, and Brooke were having a picnic while surrounded by camera crews in Malibu on July 28. They were joined by Sami and Lola Sheen, Denise’s daughters she shares with Charlie.

Both women were formerly married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Denise wed Charlie in 2002, and they split four years later.

Charlie and Brooke tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed Bob and Max in March 2009. The pair split in 2010, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

MEGA

In Touch exclusively confirmed on June 25 that Brooke was the subject of a search warrant in the criminal investigation surrounding actor Matthew Perry’s death. The Friends alum was found unresponsive in the pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. An autopsy later revealed he died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine.

Brooke was staying at a sober living residence in May when police arrived with a search warrant. A source said she was “completely cooperative,” and authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from her.

“They met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship,” the insider said about how Matthew and Brooke knew each other.

Five people were later arrested in connection with Matthew’s death, authorities revealed on August 15. Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and Eric Flemming were named in the 18-count superseding indictment.

Fleming, 54, previously pleaded guilty on August 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He also admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, according to the prosecutors.

Chavez, 54, a physician based in California, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, which he diverted from his former clinic.

Sangha, 41 – known as the “Ketamine Queen” – allegedly sold Matthew’s assistant Iwamasa, 59, the ketamine, which ultimately led to the actor’s death. She has pleaded not guilty. Iwamasa allegedly injected Perry with the drug on the day he died. Meanwhile, Plasencia allegedly provided the syringe used to inject the ketamine. The doctor previously distributed ketamine to Perry and Iwamasa in the past, according to the indictment.