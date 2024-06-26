Charlie Sheen’s lawyer spoke to In Touch following the actor’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller being interviewed by LAPD her as part of the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death.

Attorney Gregory J. Pedrick, who has represented Charlie for years, tells In Touch, “This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children.”

He continued, “I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”

As In Touch first reported, Brooke, 46, has been questioned “multiple” times by LAPD as they investigate his death.

Matthew died on October 28 at the age of 54. He was found in the jacuzzi in the backyard of his L.A. mansion. The medical examiner ruled Matthew’s died from the acute effects of ketamine along with drowning listed as a factor. Law enforcement launched an investigation to determine where Matthew obtained the drug.

Getty

Sources told People they expect “multiple people” to be charged.

An insider told us police executed a search warrant in May at a sober living residence where Brooke was staying.

Sources told us authorities seized her iPhone and laptop. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the insider shared.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” a source said.

A source said Brooke and Matthew met while in rehab and became close. An insider said she denied Gregory represented Charlie in the most recent back and forth with Brooke over custody earlier this year. The actor filed an ex parte motion asking the court to approve an agreement Brooke had agreed to in 2022 and 2023.

Charlie, 58, asked the court to enter the agreements and enforce the terms.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple share 14-year-old twins, Max and Bob. Per their deal, Charlie and Brooke agreed to share custody of their children. However, a provision in the deal stated if Brooke relapsed Charlie would be awarded sole custody. The children were to live at Charlie’s home but Brooke was given “reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation.”

Brooke agreed to submit to weekly drug tests as well as “as often as required by her probation officer.”

Charlie and Brooke wed in 2008 and split in 2011. The two had a rocky relationship that included Charlie being arrested in 2010 following a fight on Christmas Day.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for more serious charges being dropped.

As In Touch previously reported, Brooke has struggled with addiction for years and has completed several stints at rehab facilities.