Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen debuted her new nose during a recent public outing after she underwent rhinoplasty surgery.

Sami, 20, was spotted out to lunch with a friend at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles on Monday, August 26. The lunch marked her first public outing since she went under the knife two weeks earlier.

She dressed casually in a pair of sweatpants and a black tank top, and she opted to go makeup free for the occasion.

Sami opened up about her nose job in a lengthy social media post shared on August 13, which was just days after she had the surgery. The post included before and after photos of her nose, which was bandaged following the procedure.

“I’ve wanted a nose job for the past five years,” the influencer wrote alongside throwback photos of her nose before the surgery. “I would have to photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly.”

She went on to explain that she viewed her old nose as “sooo droopy” and “too big” for her face.

Sami explained that she eventually decided to get plastic surgery and scheduled a consultation in June before booking the procedure for August. She continued to share several photos taken on the day of the surgery, explaining that she was “nervous” but “extremely excited” to get her new nose.

The OnlyFans content creator also shared photos of herself lying in a hospital bed with bandages on her face. She admitted she felt “extremely nauseous from the anesthesia and pain meds,” though said she was “grateful” that the nurses and her doctor were so helpful during her recovery.

“It’s only day two of recovery but I already feel like a new woman,” she captioned a selfie in the TikTok post, which showed her wearing a tan colored bandage. “I’m so so happy I finally got my dream nose.”

Sami’s nose job isn’t the first time she has altered her appearance with plastic surgery. Nine months earlier, she revealed she got breast implants. “Guess who got a new rack todayyy,” Sami wrote alongside an Instagram Story that included a mirror selfie of her posing in a hospital gown as she revealed markings drawn on her body by the plastic surgeon.

Mega Agency

Prior to her boob job, Sami revealed her plans to stop vaping before the procedure. “I’m already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf–ker,” she told fans in a September 2023 video about her nicotine habit. “I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it’s forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that.”

After noting that it was “really f–king hard” to quit vaping, Sami explained, “Realistically, I do want to quit because I know I’m going to be so much healthier and live longer because of it, but I just don’t want to deal with it. I’ve just been putting it off.”