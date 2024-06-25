In a move that’s sure to set tongues wagging, Charlie Sheen will not be participating in his ex-wife Denise Richards‘ hot new reality show — the Wall Street big shot feels it’s beneath him, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“Charlie wants nothing to do with the drama-filled series, despite its potential to become a reality TV sensation,” says a source. “If Charlie wanted to be a reality TV star, he would do his own show — rather than be a supporting character on his ex-wife’s show!”

E! announced last month Denise and family will get their own 30-minute “comedic docuseries” in 2025, thus far titled Denise Richards and the Wild Things.

But Charlie, 58, and his 53-year-old ex have a complicated relationship while sharing daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19.

“Of course, Denise would love to have Charlie on her show. He’s part of her family,” adds a friend.

“She’s hoping her new show will be the next big thing, the new Kardashians. Having Charlie involved would help this become a reality!”

As the drama unfolds, stay tuned for more juicy updates on the Starship Troopers actress’ new show and the dismal dynamic between these famous exes.

