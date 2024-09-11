Charlie Puth Marries Fiancee Brooke Sansone After 2 Years (EXCL)

Charlie Puth and fiancée Brooke Sansone are married after two years of dating, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” hitmaker, 32, tied the knot with the digital marketing professional, 24, over the weekend, celebrity Instagram blog DeuxMoi first reported on Tuesday, September 10. Their nuptials took place at his parents’ house in Montecito, California.

The wedding came about one year after Charlie announced his engagement to Brooke via Instagram. He shared a carousel of photos in which the couple took a selfie with glasses of wine and shared a slice of pizza, Lady and the Tramp-style. One snap was a close-up of Brooke’s hand picking up the pizza slice, offering a perfect view of the engagement ring on her finger.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” Charlie captioned the September 7, 2023, post. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

It’s unclear exactly when the pair began dating, as they have kept their relationship mostly private. However, rumors about their romance began in summer 2022 when the public relations worker posted photos on Instagram from “the cape” with members from both of their families included.

Charlie confirmed the relationship in October 2022, telling Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that he and Brooke grew up together.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he said, adding that he was in love and that Brooke had “always been very, very nice to [him].”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well,” he continued.

Charlie and Brooke went Instagram official in December 2022, with the “Light Switch” singer posting pics of their photo booth strips. “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)” he wrote in the caption.

The couple made their red carpet debut two months later at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles in February 2023. Brooke shared photos from the event on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel, “Debut.”

Charlie showered his girl with love for Valentine’s Day 2024, taking to Instagram to share photos of the massive pink and red flower arrangement he bought her.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY LITTLE LADY YOU DESERVE THE BIGGEST FLOWERS ALWAYS!!!!” he wrote on the holiday.

While Charlie is famous in the music world, his now-wife works outside of entertainment as a digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company, which is based in New York, is a design consultancy firm “specializing in high end residential projects in NYC and Long Island.”

Brooke is a graduate of the College of Charleston in South Carolina, according to her LinkedIn. In addition to her work in the marketing field, she also comanages an Instagram account called The Closet Next Door, which shares outfit inspiration.