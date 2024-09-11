Chappell Roan certainly made an entrance on the 2024 Video Music Awards red carpet as she got into a heated confrontation with a photographer.

As the “Hot to Go!” singer posed for photos at the event on Wednesday, September 11, a VMAs photographer could be heard saying, “Shut the f–k up,” in the background in a video recorded by In Touch.

Chappell, 26, promptly clapped back, yelling, “You shut the f–k up.” Her comment drew some mixed reactions from spectators, with some cheering her on and some yelling, “ooo.”

She went on to tell the photographer, “Not me, bitch,” as she had someone assist her with her outfit. One thing is for certain: Do not mess with Chappell! Like a true champion, she carried on with posing for pictures as if she was unfazed by the incident.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the photographer to shout at her in the first place. However, people on X were upset that someone disrespected the pop star at music’s biggest night, especially since she will have so many people tuning in to watch her take the stage later on.

“Why were they so rude to her omg,” one person wrote in a post on X, while another said, “The fact that people are annoyed at Chappell for not just standing there and letting someone be rude to her is INSANE. the world needs more pop stars/celebs that will put people in their places.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Another person said, “Chappell is like one of the first newer celebrities ive seen that never lets ANYONEEE disrespect her and somehow people have an issue with that…” in a post on X.

Despite the heated moment between the singer and the photographer, Chappell looked breathtaking on the red carpet in a see-through gown with a green cape.

Chappell has had an incredible year full of musical achievements and fans were so excited to see her attend tonight. She is slated to perform tonight, and is also nominated in four major awards categories. She scored a nomination for Best New Artist, a second nomination for Best Trending Video for the song “Hot To Go,” a nomination for MTV Push Performance of the Year for “Red Wine Supernova” and Song of the Summer for “Good Luck, Babe!”

Just ahead of the VMAs, Chappell opened up to Rolling Stone about how much her career has taken off over the past year.

“I was getting almost a hundred thousand followers a day. At first, I was in severe denial,” she told the outlet of her rise to stardom. “They would literally show me some stats and the only thing I could do is say, ‘No, no, no. It’s not like that.’ I couldn’t say, ‘I am gaining success.’”

Pursuing her singing career has always been the Missouri native’s biggest goal, and she overcame a lot of obstacles to get here.

“It’s my dream job,” she confessed. “I never know if it’s going to be like this ever again, which is kind of scary.”