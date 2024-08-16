Chantel Everett seemingly hinted that she may have a new love interest in her life following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno!

The Atlanta, Georgia, native, 33, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 15, to reveal that she received a large flower arrangement. “Thank you for my two dozen roses,” she gushed to her followers. “I guess I am loved.” She continued to spark speculation of a possible romantic connection by including Michael Bublé’s hit song “Love” in the upload.

In another slide, the 90 Day Fiancé alum split the roses into two different bouquets, adding, “I need a bigger vase.”

Although Chantel has yet to confirm who the sender of the beautiful flower arrangement is, fans watched the TLC personality reignite her love life on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life in January 2024 following her 2022 split from Pedro, 32.

Chantel initially made her debut in the franchise with Pedro during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The pair connected through a friend, as Chantel was looking for a Spanish tutor. After she decided to visit him in the Dominican Republic, where he lived, they fell in love. On her third trip back, he proposed. Chantel and Pedro wed in 2016.

The Dominican Republic native filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage on May 27, 2022, and claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

The situation got messier when both the exes were issued mutual restraining orders after the filing, which prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Weeks later, Chantel filed counterclaims accusing her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Both Pedro and Chantel’s restraining orders went into effect in July 2022.

The season 4 alums eventually settled their divorce during season 5 of The Family Chantel, which premiered in November 2023.

Following her split from the real estate agent, Chantel sparked a relationship with soccer player, Giannis Varouxakis, whom she met while on a vacation during the spinoff.

The pair hit off on a night out, with the soccer player later asking Chantel if she’d consider staying in Greece. “It’s so pretty I’m not sure, I don’t know,” the health professional replied. “Are you gonna give me a reason to? If you did, maybe I’d consider that.”

Chantel confirmed she was “still in contact” with the Greece native during part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, which aired on March 18. It’s unclear where the couple stands today.

“Oh my goodness, I like Giannis so much,” she told host Shaun Robinson at the time. “Something about a foreign man, it does attract me very much.”

During the tell-all, she also confirmed she previously had a fling with rapper Waka Flocka. “We did hang out,” she explained. “I met his mom and we spent some time together, talked on the phone, text, whatever.” She was also asked to squash rumors about another big A-lister — Drake — sliding into her DMs, which she opted not to answer.