Channing Tatum is so busy making movies he’s having trouble squeezing in a wedding to fiancée Zoë Kravitz, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The 21 Jump Street star and the actress daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz want to walk down the aisle in 2025, but In Touch sources say Channing’s work schedule keeps getting in the way.

The chiseled 44-year-old overcame career doldrums with his 2022 hit film The Lost City and his third Magic Mike movie, and he now has seven upcoming film projects.

“Being an actor too, Zoë understands Channing’s drive — that’s part of what she loves about him,” shares a friend. “But he lives life like he’s a Ferrari doing 160 mph!”

And Channing gets an earful from others — including 35-year-old Zoë’s famous dad — about easing up on the pedal.

“Lenny is very close to Channing, so he feels free to speak his mind,” says another friend. “He tells Channing to stop and smell the roses. All the film credits he racks up and all the money he’s sitting on don’t amount to a hill of beans compared to true happiness.”

Adds the source, “And other friends are warning Channing to slow down before he blows it with Zoë!”