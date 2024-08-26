Channing Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, accused the actor of obstructing discovery in their bitter divorce and refusing to turn over information about profits stemming from the Magic Mike empire, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jenna, 43, said she asked Channing, 44, to turn over documents reflecting his Magic Mike legal and business activities during the marriage.

Channing and Jenna split in 2018. They hashed out an agreement over custody of their daughter, Everly, but have been unable to finalize a settlement on the division of their community property.

Jenna contends she should be awarded 50 percent interest in Channing’s interest in the various Magic Mike businesses.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Channing starred in the 2012 film Magic Mike as a male stripper. It became a hit film with two sequels, a reality show, a live show in Vegas and various other brand deals.

The actor doesn’t believe Jenna deserves 50 percent but admits she deserves a cut. He said he spent time and money in the business following the split, and thus the division of the profits should account for that.

As part of the divorce, Jenna said she demanded Channing turn over a bunch of information on the various businesses to help her prepare for trial.

Celebrity Crossword 24 Crosswords Play now

She said he recently brought on a new law firm to help him in the divorce, the same law firm who helped him prepare the documents she is requesting.

She said Channing has refused to produce claiming attorney-client privilege. Her lawyer wrote, “Not only has Channing refused to produce these material documents at his deposition, he recently retained the same firm that prepared many of the documents during the marriage, namely Glaser Weil, and he is now asserting attorney-client privilege with respect to those marital documents prepared by the firm.”

Her lawyer added, “Indeed, Channing recently associated into this action the law firm Glaser Weil, which is the very same law firm that, during the parties’ marriage, negotiated and participated in the very same Magic Mike community property business transactions that are currently at issue in this case.”

John Phillips/Getty Images

“Furthermore, now that Channing has associated in Glaser Weil, a law firm that worked on behalf of the community property Magic Mike business interests during the marriage as well as other business endeavors of the parties such as Free Association, he is disingenuously asserting attorney-client privilege as a basis for refusing to produce the material documents related to the Magic Mike business transactions that were spearheaded by him, his professionals/associates, and Glaser Weil, during the parties’ marriage,” her lawyer argued.

The motion read, “In light of Channing’s objection to producing the foregoing documents at the taking of his deposition, it appears that the ‘Association of Counsel’ of Glaser Weil is calculated to obstruct discovery and suppress the release of relevant evidence at the taking of Channing’s deposition.”

Jenna’s lawyer said, “The Magic Mike transactions that occurred during the marriage are material to the case at the bar, and Channing cannot use privilege as a sword to prevent Jenna from obtaining relevant evidence at the taking of his deposition.” Channing opposed the request to disqualify his lawyers and denied the claim he was dragging his feet on discovery.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.