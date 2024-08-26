August 2024

While Channing and Jenna agreed to a custody agreement, In Touch exclusively revealed that he opposed an ex parte motion brought by his ex-wife in which she tried to disqualify his legal team ahead of their divorce trial.

Channing claimed in the motion that Jenna asked to disqualify his legal team “because almost a decade ago the firm represented a limited liability company of which [Channing] is a member,” according to documents viewed by In Touch.

“[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” the Magic Mike actor’s lawyer said.

Channing argued that Jenna’s motion should be denied because she did not have any relationship with the firm and said he would be “substantially prejudice[d]” if her motion was granted.

He then claimed the motion was a “tactical maneuver” to “avoid her upcoming deposition and to otherwise create perceived leverage in this drawn-out” divorce.