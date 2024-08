April 2018

Jenna and Channing confirmed their decision to split on April 2, 2018.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time shared by People. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

After noting there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision,” they said that they realized “it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly,” Channing and Jenna concluded. “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”