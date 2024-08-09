Channing Tatum demanded his ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s emergency effort to disqualify his legal team as they prepare to face off in a divorce trial, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Channing, 44, opposed a recent ex parte motion brought by Jenna, 43, over his lawyers.

The exes have yet to finalize a divorce settlement despite splitting in 2018. They are currently preparing for trial.

In his motion, Channing said Jenna asked to disqualify his legal team “because almost a decade ago the firm represented a limited liability company of which [Channing] is a member.”

“[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” Channing’s lawyer said.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The actor demanded Jenna’s motion be denied because Jenna did not have any relationship with the firm. Channing said he would be “substantially prejudice[d]” if Jenna’s motion was granted.

He accused her of using the motion as a “tactical maneuver” to “avoid her upcoming deposition and to otherwise create perceived leverage in this drawn-out” divorce.

His lawyer added that Jenna’s claim that the firm represented the marital community’s interest in Magic Mike during the marriage does not mean they should be disqualified. In a letter sent by Jenna’s counsel to Channing’s team, they said the firm representing Channing was “improper.”

Jenna and Channing have worked out an agreement over custody of their daughter, Everly.

However, they cannot come to terms on the division of their community assets, specifically, how they will split the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Magic Mike is a 2012 film which Channing stars as a male stripper.

The movie was a hit and turned into a franchise.

Channing and his team built a Magic Mike brand that included a reality show and various licensing deal. Jenna maintains she played a role in the Magic Mike brand being built. She believes she’s owed a 50% interest in Channing’s cut of the profits. Channing does not seem to agree with this position, and they have been going back and forth for months.

Jenna and Channing are in the process of taking depositions and exchanging discovery in the case.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Earlier this year, Jenna accused Channing of hiding Magic Mike profits from her by creating a complex web of LLCs. Her lawyer wrote, “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.”

Channing denied the claims. He said Jenna has been aware of all business transactions.

“[Jenna’s] allegations in her [motion] are false, unfounded and unsubstantiated by information and documents already in her possession, as further detailed below. I believe [Jenna] is making these allegations as a delay tactic and to seek a windfall from me, ignoring my post-separation efforts to enhance the Magic Mike intellectual property and related businesses,” Channing wrote in a declaration submitted in court.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.