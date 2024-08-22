Channing Tatum asked a court to shut down his ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s attempt to score spousal support in their never-ending divorce war, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Channing, 44, dropped the bombshell in a declaration submitted in court earlier this year.

The actor wrote he had made “exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without litigation. I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of proposed judgments, and I have tried to resolve issues with [Jenna].”

He continued, “While we have resolved some issues, the most significant financial issues in the case remain unresolved because [Jenna] continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot settle.”

Channing and Jenna, 43, wed in 2009 and split in 2018. The couple quickly hashed out a custody settlement over their daughter, Everly.

However, they continue to fight over the division of their community assets. The main issue is how they split the profits from the Magic Mike empire.

Channing starred in the 2012 film during the marriage. The movie was a hit and led to two sequels, a reality show, a live show in Vegas and various branding deals. Jenna believes she is owed 50 percent of Channing’s cut of the empire. Channing disagrees with her position. He agrees that she deserves a cut but believes he put in work and money into the business following their split, which means he should be awarded a bigger slice of the profits. In his declaration, Channing said that there have never been any orders for child support.

He said that they reached a tentative agreement on child support in 2021.

“Since then, I have attempted to finalize a formal agreement setting forth those terms. In addition, I have paid for all of Everly’s school tuition, health insurance, and the vast majority of her out of pocket medical expenses, extracurricular activities, and other expenses,” he said.

Regarding spousal support, Channing said that “I understand that [Jenna] intends to seek spousal support from me at trial. I do not believe [Jenna’s] request for spousal support is appropriate. We had a short term marriage of eight years and eight months and separated over six years ago.”

Channing added, “[Jenna] started cohabitating with her fiancé Steve Kazee shortly after our separation, five and a half years ago. They have been engaged for more than four years.”

He noted Jenna had two children with Steve.

The actor said, “to my knowledge, they do not have a wedding date.” Channing said he learned that during Steve’s deposition.

He added, “[Jenna] works, is able to contribute to her own support, and will receive one-half of the community property residuals and royalties and income from other investments. [Jenna] will also have substantial investment income from the cash assets she has received in our divorce. [Jenna] has already received millions of dollars in cash assets pursuant to our various stipulations.”

Channing added, “She will receive additional cash assets when the remainder of our estate is divided, and post separation accounting is finalized.”

The exes are still going back and forth as they prepare for trial.