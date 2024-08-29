Channing Tatum will be calling his ex-wife Jenna Dewan’s current fiancé, Steve Kazee, to testify in the exes’ upcoming divorce trial, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Channing, 44, revealed the witnesses he plans to call to the stand as he fights Jenna, 43, over the division of profits from the Magic Mike empire.

Channing and Jenna wed in 2009 and split in October 2018. The exes quickly hashed out a deal over custody of their daughter, Everly.

However, they have been unable to finalize any sort of agreement over support and the division of their community property, specifically the profits from Magic Mike.

The Blink Twice actor said he plans to grill Steve about his and Jenna’s “cohabitation, joint expenses and all related matters.”

“Mr. Kazee’s direct testimony is expected to last approximately one hour,” the filing noted.

In another filing, Channing revealed he already deposed Steve, 48, on March 15. Despite Steve already answering questions during the deposition, Channing still plans to use Steve as a witness during trial.

Jenna and Steve started dating in 2018, months after Jenna and Channing announced their breakup.

In 2020, they got engaged and welcomed their first son, Callum. In June, they welcomed their daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

In his filing, Channing said he will also take the stand to testify, and he will call Jenna to answer questions under oath about their split and financial matters during the marriage.

Magic Mike is a 2012 film where Channing starred as a male stripper. The film was a massive hit and led to two sequels, a live show in Vegas, a reality show on HBO, and various licensing deals.

Another witness on Channing’s list was famed director Steven Soderbergh, who directed Magic Mike and is one of Channing’s business partners.

Channing said, “Mr. Soderbergh is expected to testify regarding his and Respondent’s businesses, including the income and expenses of the businesses, the entity structure of the businesses, Respondent’s involvement with and post-separation work performed for the various businesses, and all related matters.” As In Touch first reported, Channing and Jenna are currently fighting over discovery in the case. Jenna accused Channing of failing to turn over documents she requested about the Magic Mike businesses.

Jenna claimed he recently brought on a new law firm to represent him in the divorce. She said the firm was the same one who drafted the Magic Mike business documents years ago.

As a result, she said Channing has now cited attorney-client privilege as a reason for not producing certain documents. Further, Jenna argued that the law firm had worked on a community interest for Channing and Jenna back in the day.

She said that should disqualify them from staying on the case.

Her lawyer said the firm was “conflicted as a result of the marital representation, and therefore, the association is improper and prejudicial to Jenna.” Channing has opposed the request and denied there is a conflict.

On top of that, Channing also argued that Jenna should not be awarded spousal support in the division. He said she was set to receive a substantial amount once a deal was worked out in the divorce and had already been paid millions so far.

The trial date has been set for December.