Channing Tatum spent his weekend with fiancée Zoë Kravitz at Taylor Swift’s home but he was forced to sign court paperwork while on vacation as he continues fighting ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Channing, 44, fired back at Jenna’s recent effort to disqualify his divorce lawyers.

As we first reported, Jenna accused Channing of refusing to turn over financial documents as part of their divorce.

Jenna, 43, said Channing recently hired a new firm to work with his current team. However, she said the new firm represented Channing during the marriage and there is a conflict.

She said the firm should be kicked off the case immediately.

In his new motion, Channing accused Jenna of bringing her request in a “transparent attempt to divert the court’s attention from her willful violation of her court order deposition and discovery deadlines, delay these proceedings and to prejudice [Channing] by ousting his lead trail counsel less than three months before trial on a case that has been pending for more than six years.” Channing said the law firm in question never represented Jenna.

He argued, “Neither law firm has ever had any possession of any of Petitioner’s confidential information. And, there is no applicable legal authority to support Petitioner’s claim that the attorney-client privilege extends to a spouse of a minority shareholder of a business entity.”

“Contrary to [Jenna’s] claims, [Channing] has fully complied with his discovery obligations and thus, that is not and cannot be a basis to delay the Court-ordered depositions and discovery or other Court-ordered deadlines any further,” his lawyer added.

He said, “[Jenna] has known about Glaser Weil’s co-representation of [Channing] in this action with Blank Rome since May 2024. Yet, she waited until the eve of [Jenna’s] deposition (two months later) to make the baseless allegations.”

Channing asked that Jenna’s “frivolous” motion over the lawyers being disqualified be denied. He asked that she be sanctioned in the sum of $20,000 for her actions and to “deter such obstreperous conduct in the future.”

In addition, Channing said in the last month he has produced more than 450 documents and financial records to Jenna. Jenna and Channing split in 2018 but have been unable to reach a settlement on the division of their community property.

The actress believes she is entitled to a 50 percent cut of Channing’s interest in the Magic Mike empire.

Channing believes Jenna should receive a portion of the profits but has not agreed to her requested 50 percent cut. The actor filed a declaration stating he believed Jenna’s motion was, “another delay tactic to prolong resolution of our financial settlement.” The exes are currently scheduled to face off at trial in December.

The declaration was signed by Channing on August 26 at Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Over the weekend, Channing was spotted in Rhode Island at Taylor’s $17 million home, located in Watch Hill, for a 37th birthday party for Blake Lively.

Other guests included Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.