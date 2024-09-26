Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan hashed out a settlement that resolves all outstanding issues in their bitter divorce only weeks before they were scheduled to testify in front of a judge, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Jenna, 43, informed the court of the deal executed by the parties on September 24.

The agreement covered how they split their community property and the amount of support Channing, 44, will pay Jenna. The exes share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

As In Touch previously reported, the biggest issue in the divorce was how to divide the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Channing starred in the 2012 film as a male stripper.

The movie was a massive hit and led to two sequels, a live show in Las Vegas, a reality show and various brand deals. Jenna believed she was owed 50 percent of Channing’s interest in the various businesses.

Channing disagreed with the position. He argued he had invested a ton of time and money in the projects post-separation. The couple were headed to trial in December.

As In Touch first reported, Jenna recently demanded Channing’s divorce lawyers be disqualified from the case. She claimed he had brought on a new law firm to join his longtime law firm earlier this year.

Jenna said the new law firm was a problem for her because the firm had represented a business, that she deemed community property, during the marriage.

She claimed the firm may “have assisted Channing Tatum in breaching his fiduciary duty to the community by way of various transactions architected and implemented” by the firm.

On top of that, Jenna accused Channing of refusing to turn over certain documents related to the Magic Mike businesses.

Channing scoffed at Jenna’s request to kick his lawyers off the case only weeks before the trial was scheduled.

He claimed the law firm in question never did any work for Jenna. The actor demanded his ex-wife’s request be shut down.

“[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” Channing’s lawyer argued.

Channing said Jenna brought the request in an effort to drag out the divorce. He claimed she was trying to avoid her deposition.

Channing’s lawyer argued, “To deprive [Channing] of the counsel of his choice at this late stage in these proceedings, where no unfair disadvantage to [Jenna] can be established, would be devastating to [Channing] and cause him undue hardship without serving the purpose of the disqualification remedy.”

The court had not ruled on the matter before the settlement was reached.

Jenna and Channing wed in 2009 and split in 2018. They worked out a deal over custody of their daughter, Everly, within months. However, they struggled to finalize any sort of settlement on the other issues for years.

The exes have yet to submit the official agreement laying out the details of support and what percentage Jenna will be paid from the Magic Mike empire.