Chanel West Coast’s Transformation Is Ridiculousness! Photos of the TV Personality Through the Years
Chanel West Coast has come a long way! MTV fans were first introduced to the television personality and rapper on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory in 2009, back when she was Rob’s receptionist. However, she later received a starring role on MTV’s Ridiculousness alongside the former skateboarder and Sterling “Steelo” Brim, in which they reviewed online videos.
The “Bass in the Trunk” rapper is now back on MTV with a new docuseries on the network called The West Coast Hustle. Fans will get a glimpse at Chanel’s life as she tackles her latest chapter — motherhood. She welcomed her first child in November 2022.
“Juggling a personal life with her boyfriend, Dom, a high-pressure career and maintaining friendships — Chanel is determined to hustle and have it all,” the show’s synopsis reads.
