Passing the time. Chanel West Coast (a.k.a. Chelsea Chanel Dudley) treated fans to a sultry new booty snap via Instagram on Sunday, March 15, showing her clad in a see-through ensemble covered in the Gucci monogram.

“Bored,” she wrote alongside the sizzling clip, which flaunted her bright pink manicure and trim waistline. The Ridiculousness cohost, 31, opted to have her hot new “I Be Like” track playing in the background, much to the delight of her followers.

“Yes my queen!” one wrote in the comments section. “Jeez? Thank boredom for this [peach emoji],” another added.

The rapper has been making the most out of her downtime amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “Lookin cute for nobody while staying home dodging corona,” she captioned a recent portrait rocking a stylish PJ set. With the growing health concerns, Chanel’s own MTV show has been filming without an audience to take extra precautions.

“In case you didn’t know … Ridiculousness is ~always~ on… Smiling face with sunglasses Since it’s always on, you have every reason to stay inside on your couch — like Steelo and Chanel — practice social distancing, and watch your favorite show. Laughter is the best medicine! #AloneTogether,” a message from the show’s Twitter page read on March 16.

Just last week, In Touch met up with Chanel at her Los Angeles home to get an exclusive tour of her wardrobe — which includes a glam room and Louboutin shoe wall.

Earlier this month, the star also posted videos from her pool party. She and her squad appeared to be having a blast while twerking for the ‘gram and enjoying some fun in the sun.

Even though Chanel always does her best to spread positivity, she is often subject to cruel remarks online. The former Love & Hip Hop star previously fired back at her nay-sayers on March 4, telling them to acknowledge the power of their words.

“Work hard. Love ALL people. Don’t judge anyone by their race/sexual orientation/religion. Stay positive. Support others. Be kind. Be generous. Be honest,” the Fantasy Factory alum began her post about karma on Instagram Stories. “Good things will come to you if you practice all these things daily.”