Flaunt it, girl! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share a fun Boomerang video in a sexy bikini on Wednesday, April 22. The 31-year-old took some time for self-care and relaxed in her swimming pool.

“Stay home,” read the sticker on the brunette beauty’s cute clip. In the video, the “Black Roses” rapper can be seen lounging on a floatie and showing off her toned tummy. Her backyard looked like an exotic escape with plenty of palm trees and pool toys.

MEGA

Lounging poolside is one of the many activities Chanel has embraced while social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. “During quarantine, I’ve been trying to stay as busy as possible because I am not usually one to sit still easily. Staying on the go keeps me sane,” the Ridiculousness star exclusively revealed to In Touch on April 16.

“I almost finished setting up a little home studio during this time, made a little home gym area in my garage, painted some walls in my house, wrote some songs, experimented with makeup tutorials and workout vids on my YouTube and I got really into meditation, too,” she shared. “Trying to use this time at home wisely, let’s put it that way.”

In addition to her many activities, Chanel released a “Corona Rap” in an effort to “spread awareness to say in,” she said. “I think we are all ready to get back out and that will only happen if everyone follows the rules already!”

The songstress released her new track on April 15, and fans are loving her catchy, yet informative lyrics. “Chilling here at home dodging ‘Rona. Social-distancing got me feeling like a loner,” she spit, adding, “Scared of even walking to the corner. Sick of people not taking orders. Sit down, stay your ass at home, wash your hands lock the doors. Sanitize, clean the floors.”

This isn’t the first time Chanel has used her music to convey a powerful message. After she lost her dear friend to addiction, the businesswoman released her song “Black Roses” to help encourage people to show love to the ones the care about. “I wanted to get the song out because I hoped that there were other people who would hear it and they wouldn’t wait [until] it was too late.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.