At least she responds well to criticism. Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram comments to react to a fan’s critique of her new song on Friday, March 13. While sharing a “lil snippet” of her latest track, the Ridiculousness star, 31, asked her followers to share their thoughts.

“It’s a [little] depressing,” one user wrote, adding, “But not bad. You should do [some] more upbeat stuff.” In response, the beauty shared what fans can expect to hear on her next record. “There will be a mix of both on my album,” she said with a wink.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast

Elated by Chanel’s reply, the fan added, “@Chanelwestcoast OMG I can’t believe you replied back to my comment! I’m not dissing you, I love you! Me and my boyfriend [watch] Ridiculousness every night! But, hell yeah, girl!” they concluded with a red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

The MTV personality is always hustling to grow as an artist and is clearly open to constructive feedback. In February, the rapper released her song “Black Roses” dedicated to her close friend who sadly passed away. Following the release of the tune, Chanel encountered some shade from a user who said they “can never take this broad” seriously “when it comes to her music.” In this case, Chanel did not appreciate their demotivating comments.

“And why is that exactly?” she snapped back with a vengeance. “Because I’ve been doing music my whole life since childhood. Rapping, singing, dancing, playing piano and violin, etc. Maybe you are too close-minded to grasp the concept of someone you know from TV doing music because you knew them for TV first.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, you do not know me, did not witness every talent show I won growing up, and clearly, haven’t dug deep enough and did your research and listened to enough of my music. Sorry for the novel, but I’m really sick of comments like this. Album coming soon. ‘Til then, catch up.” Don’t let the haters get you down, girl!