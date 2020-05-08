*Mic drop!* Chanel West Coast took to Instagram earlier this week to clap back at a troll who claimed the rapper grew up in a wealthy home.

“You spend your childhood in North Hollywood and New York City with rich parents,” they wrote in the comments on her TikTok video on Tuesday, May 5. “Stop trying to act like you’re a normal person living life.” Of course, the Ridiculousness star, 31, wasn’t going to let that comment slide and shot back, “My parents are broke WTF you talking about rich LMAO.”

The hater didn’t stop there, adding, “No one’s parents who are actually broke are gonna just throw this out there,” to which she replied, “Um, yes I will throw that out there LMFAO. I don’t come from money at all, anyone in my family seeing comments saying that I do is laughing.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the blonde babe has responded to criticism on the ‘gram. After a “fan” claimed she was “too old” for TikTok, Chanel laughed, “We all are.”

In March, the “Black Roses” songstress told In Touch exclusively that she’s “fueled” by online trolls. “So, it’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person. You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page.”

The longtime MTV personality even attributed some of her success to the negativity she so often faces. “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder,” she divulged. Sigh. You can’t please ’em all, C!

