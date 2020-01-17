Seeing double! Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 16, to freak the eff out after she noticed she was wearing the same shirt as Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy, Travis Scott.

YouTube; Shutterstock

“So, I came wearing this f–king off-white flannel. Chance tried to come out matching me, but then this music video came on, and Travis Scott is literally also in a yellow flannel. Wait, where is he?” the 31-year-old paused while trying to find the rapper, 27, onscreen. “This is crazy. What is going on?! Why does everybody have f–king yellow flannels today?”

Chanel, who is also a rapper, has been living her best life these days ever since she declared her New Year’s resolution was to stop caring. “I’m trying to not give a f–k in 2020, same way I didn’t give a f–k about posting a million recap pics of my year today lmao. It was a great year. I bought a home, a new car, dropped a lot of new music, progressed a lot in my personal life mentally and spiritually, and I managed to not have a Britney Spears meltdown and shave my head when s–t hit the fan,” she boasted.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Not to mention, the MTV personality — who stars alongside Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim on the hit reality show — just jetted off to sunny Hawaii for a little R&R. “Kauai life,” she captioned a recent bikini pic, showing off her toned tush. Naturally, several users couldn’t help but praise the beauty, writing, “Absolutely breathtaking, Chanel,” with heart and flame emojis. Another added, “You’re so beautiful.” We have to agree!

Although Chanel often gets criticized by rude Instagram trolls (and often claps back at them), it sounds like 2020 is already off to a great start. Keep being you, C!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!