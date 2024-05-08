For the first time this season, a player volunteered to go into an elimination on The Challenge: All Stars. After winning the daily challenge, Nicole Zanatta decided to replace Veronica Portillo in the elimination and take on Jasmine Reynaud.

There was plenty of drama that went down before the match-up, though. T.J. Lavin informed the group that this week would be a double elimination, with one man and one woman going home. At the daily challenge, the players competed in pairs in a game of musical chairs that took place inside a massive stadium. Nicole, 33, and Ace Amerson were the winners, which meant they were safe from elimination and did not have to take part in the nomination process.

The bottom five pairs were all eligible for nomination: Derek Chavez and Jasmine, 37, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, Tina Barta and Kefla Hare, Veronica, 46, and Steve Meinke, and Brad Fiorenza and Laurel Stucky. That left the three middle pairs – Cara Maria Sorbello and Jay Mitchell, Adam Larson and Flora Alekseyeva, and Averey Tressler and Ryan Kehoe – making the decisions about who would be going into the elimination.

Kam, 29, wanted to be voted into elimination so she could hopefully win and steal a star from one of the three female star holders (Cara, 37, Veronica or Jasmine). She asked to be put up against Tina, 42, so she could steal Cara’s star, as opposed to just taking Jasmine or Veronica’s if she beat one of them. However, Cara didn’t want her star to get taken, so she made it her mission to make sure Kam didn’t snag one of the elimination spots.

The only way Cara knew her star would be safe is if the other two star holders, Veronica and Jasmine, went up against each other in elimination. However, Jasmine had a lot of alliances in the house, so Cara knew it wouldn’t be easy to rally people to vote for her.

At deliberations, Ryan, 43, and Flora, 52, were team Kam and voted for her and Tina. However, Adam, 45, acknowledged that Kam is the “chess master” of the game and didn’t want to put her in a position of power. He agreed to vote for Jasmine and then burned his second vote on Laurel, 39, due to his alliance with Veronica.

Meanwhile Jay, 36, realized that he’s low on Jasmine’s totem pole of alliances and felt that Cara had his back more, so he took her side and voted for Jasmine and Veronica. When Averey also agreed to vote for Veronica, the match-up was set, and Cara got her way in the end.

On the men’s side, things were a lot less dramatic, and the group voted for Kefla, 49, and Steve to go against each other.

Ace, 45, and Nicole were given the option to take the place of either of the competitors on the men’s and women’s side. Ace decided this wasn’t his time and Steve went on to beat Kefla, which allowed him to hold onto his star. He also got to give Kefla’s star to the player of his choice and chose Ace since he was the winner this week.

Nicole was ready to take on Jasmine or Veronica and steal one of their stars. She initially chose to go up against Veronica, but Veronica talked her way out of it, leaving Nicole and Jasmine to duke it out. Nicole won the elimination, which allowed her to take Jasmine’s star.

Next week, Cara will have to deal with the fallout of betraying Kam once again.