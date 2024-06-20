Celine Dion’s Net Worth: How the Singer Makes Money

Céline Dion’s voice is universal and her music has secured a consistently successful career after she won Ireland’s Eurovision contest in 1988. It’s been more than three decades since her start to fame and the Grammy winner is still making waves on the music charts and adding loads of Benjamin’s to her net worth.

What Is Celine Dion’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has an estimated net worth of $550 million, Forbes reported.

How Does Celine Dion Make Money?

The Canada native reached international stardom for her duet with Peabo Bryson for the 1992 animated Disney film Beauty and The Beast. While riding the wave of success, Céline released her self-titled album later that year, which reached gold status.

At the beginning of the height of her success, Céline still kept a level head.

“In life, you cannot have everything,” she told CBC’s Ralph Benmergui back in February 1993. “You have to make a choice.”

She later noted, “I think talent is not enough. You need the timing, the hard work, the people around you.”

Céline held sold-out residencies and tours over the years and became the second highest-earning musician in 2009 following the success of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. Playing a whopping 70 shows a year, Céline earned $500,000 for each concert held, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Celine Dion Continues Career Through Health Battles

The “All By Myself” artist was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, but her troubling health didn’t fully stop her from doing what she loves. She documented her struggle with the autoimmune and neurological disorder, which fans will see during the June 25, 2024, documentary I Am: Céline Dion.

Getty

“She hopes to share a glimpse into her life and her battle with SPS. She knows there are a lot of questions about her health and her current state, and she wants her fans to know that she is fighting her hardest,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in March 2024. “It is very brave of Céline to agree to this documentary. She is being extremely honest and vulnerable by giving such a glimpse into her health battle.”

Not all days are good days, which forced the “That’s the Way It Is” artist to cancel the remaining shows of her Courage World Tour in May 2023. One year later, Céline made it on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Billboard charts for her single “Set My Heart On Fire.”

“I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I will,” she told Hoda Kotb during an interview on Today that aired on June 11, 2024. “I am Céline Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it.”

Celine Dion Donates Her Money to Charity

Céline is known for her philanthropic interests and contributions.

Most recently, the A-lister and her self-titled foundation donated $2 million to Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The generous gift will help further research into auto-immune neurological disorders over the next five years.