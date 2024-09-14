Celine Dion Out for Love: Rene 'Wouldn't Want Her to Be Lonely' (EXCL)

Céline Dion has made her return to the stage at the Olympic Games in Paris and now she’s looking to find love in her life again – with friends and family all for it!

“It’s been eight years since René [Angélil] died, her boys are older and more independent, and she’s doing better and making plans again,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

“The one thing that’s missing in her life is romance,” the source says.

The Canadian pop sensation, 56, had a storybook romance with her best friend, manager, and love of her life, René, to whom she was married for 22 years before his death in 2016.

The two met when Céline was just 12 and began working professionally together, with René as her manager. The dynamic of their relationship shifted when the singer was 19 and they began dating, though they kept their romance low-key for years.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer revealed the couple were engaged in 1993 and married the following year. They shared three children: son René-Charles, 23, and twin sons Nelson and Eddy, 13.

Both René and Céline dealt with debilitating health issues during their marriage, with René being diagnosed with cancer three separate times before finally succumbing to the disease.

Céline revealed to fans in 2022 that she suffered from stiff person syndrome, which, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, affects the central nervous system, specifically targeting the brain and spinal cord, which can leave those battling it “disabled, wheelchair bound or bed-ridden, unable to work and care for themselves.”

The condition caused her to stop performing live near the end of 2022, only to make a glorious return to the stage in July during the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris.

While it’s been over eight years since René’s death, the “All by Myself” singer told People in May 2021 she still feels her late husband’s presence wherever she goes.

“I see my kids. I look at them — we live with him,” she said. “We still live with him. He’s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”

While the legendary singer once said “I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again,” in April 2021, years of battling her disease and triumphantly returning to live performance have given her a renewed sense of life, though, perhaps more as a partner at this point, as the source tells In Touch.

“Céline wants someone in her life and even if it’s just companionship and a nice friendship, less physical in nature, that’s okay.”

“Still, she feels she has the energy to maintain a more meaningful relationship,” the insider says.

Always thinking of her lost love, the source says Céline is back looking for love with respect in mind for René.

“René was everything to her, but she knows he wouldn’t want her to be lonely. It would be nice to have a special person to have dinner with.”