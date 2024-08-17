Celebs Worry Drug Dealer Will Drop Names in Matthew Perry Case

Several arrests were made in connection with the death of Matthew Perry, including Jasveen Sangha, a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen.” Sangha has been accused of supplying Perry with the drugs that led to his death in October 2023.

According to the 18-page superseding indictment viewed by In Touch, Sangha, 41, used her house to “store, package and distribute narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine.” The indictment also included a screenshot of a message from Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in assistant who was also arrested in connection with the Friends star’s death. Iwamasa, 59, claimed that Sangha only dealt with “high-end people” and “celebs.”

While Sangha pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Page Six that stars in Hollywood are nervous about what information she may reveal about her clients.

“She may name anyone connected to her, anyone who supplied to her or she supplied to,” Rahmani told the outlet in an article published on Saturday, August 17. “Hollywood celebrities should be quaking in their boots … Anyone who has anything to do with Jasveen Sangha should be really concerned right now.”

Rahmani also said that there was “overwhelming evidence” against Sangha.

“She’s in a world of hurt right now … She could potentially get life in prison,” he explained. “She has two issues. One, she’s now linked to two drugs related deaths, and two, she was (allegedly) dealing in methamphetamine.”

With such a hefty sentence on the line, Rahmani said that Sangha “has a lot of reasons to cooperate in order to reduce her sentence.”

Perry was found dead at the age of 54 in his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. The Whole Nine Yards star was first believed to have drowned in his hot tub. However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner eventually declared his cause of death to be from the “acute effects of Ketamine.”

On Thursday, August 15, five people were arrested in connection with Perry’s death. Along with Sangha and Iwamasa, police arrested Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming. The indictment claims that Sangha sold the drugs to Iwamasa, who was the one who injected Perry with the lethal dose. Plasencia, who had previously distributed ketamine to Perry and Iwamasa, supplied the syringe. Chavez, 54, who is a physician based in California, admitted to diverting ketamine from his former clinic in order to sell it to Plasencia. Prosecutors also claimed that Fleming, 54, admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram spoke during a press conference about the arrests on August 15 and said that each person arrested “played a key role in [Perry’s] death.”

“These criminals will have meaningful sentences and be an example for anyone that is willing to risk or jeopardize distributing and supplying unlawful narcotics to anyone,” Los Angeles police chief Dominic Chan said at the press conference. “You cannot get away with this regardless of your background or socioeconomic status. Breaking the law is breaking the law and you are dangerous and jeopardizing lives.”

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, has been advocating for justice regarding his stepson’s death. The Dateline reporter released a statement after the arrests were made.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death,” Keith, 77, said in a joint family statement. “But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course.”