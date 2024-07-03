Oh crap! Gwyneth Paltrow had a big mess on her hands recently after she let a friend stay at her home while she was away.

“Apparently, the man lost control of his bowels,” spills a source exclusively to In Touch. “Gwyneth was horrified when she found out what happened. The story leaked out, and everyone is wondering who the guy was.”

Now In Touch can confirm his identity: The culprit is Derek Blasberg, 42, a writer, socialite and TV personality who works in the fashion industry. (Blasberg didn’t respond when In Touch reached out for comment.) “This is a town that loves to gossip, so of course everyone was trying to get to the truth about who it was, and all sorts of names were being thrown around,” adds an insider. The Poop — er, Goop — founder was even afraid people would think she was the culprit, “so she tried to do damage control and shut the story down.”

Unfortunately, the Thanks For Sharing actress had no such luck. It’s still the No. 1 — make that No. 2 — story in Hollywood.

News of the diarrhea incident first made waves online after celebrity blog site Deux Moi posted a blind item on June 28 of an “NYC-based wordsmith doing something shitty at a certain A-list actress turned entrepreneur’s beachside abode.”

“After a pretty crappy incident, this permanent ‘friend of’ didn’t even bother to clean up after himself, but instead, left money for the cleaning staff,” the post read. “Forcing them to scrub away at the walls, ceiling and floors — which was allegedly the evidence of a wild night. Once word got back to the owner, who was less than amused, she flipped out and told two, uber famous friends all about it at a lunch date.”

Pop Bitch, another celebrity gossip newsletter, reported on the scandal that took place at the Iron Man 3 star’s home. “The story goes that a recent houseguest of Gwynnie’s catastrophically shat themselves in bed while staying there, then fled,” the page detailed.

Daily Mail was the first to reveal the identity of the Spiderman actress’ messy houseguest — who allegedly blamed Ozempic before fleeing the property. However, sources inside the party claimed it wasn’t due to the popular weight loss drug.

“It’s not Ozempic, that’s just what he told everyone,” insiders told the outlet. “Gwyneth told Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David.”

Ozempic is primarily used to treat diabetes, but its active ingredient, semaglutide can cause a gastrocolic reflex, leading to sudden and uncontrollable diarrhea. The common side-effect affects one in every 10 users.

The publication reported that Derek, 42, is no stranger to spending time at the Contagion star’s home, thanks to his connections as a journalist, which grant him access to A-list events.

The sources added, “It’s shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch.”