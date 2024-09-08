Celebrity Rehab: Hollywood’s Most Frequent and Notorious Guests

Ben Affleck

Despite being a leading man and Oscar-winning film director, the Batman hunk, 52, has been drowning in alcoholism for much of his adult life — leading to three stints in rehab!

“Let me get myself straight before it becomes a rite of passage,” Ben blabbed when he first checked himself in back in 2001. But the 52-year-old fell into a black pit of boozing while his marriage to first wife Jennifer Garner fell apart in 2015 — leading to another stint in 2017 and a 40-day stay in 2018.

Ben infamously fell off the wagon again, and sources say second wife Jennifer Lopez watched him like a hawk before their split.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic,” he says.