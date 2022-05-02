Love was very alive at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2, which was attended by many celebrity couples, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and more. Each A-list duo looked more gorgeous than the next in red carpet photos.

The prestigious event has been a popular place in the past for couples to make their red carpet debut together.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are just a few duos who publicly made things official during fashion’s biggest night. Rapper 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps) even proposed to his longtime love Kesha Ward at the 2018 Met Gala. They were married in August of the year and share three children — Heaven, Harmony and Halo.

While not every couple has stood the test of time after their Met Gala debut, many are still together.

Funny enough, Nick and Priyanka’s first Met Gala together in 2017 was before their actual romance even started, as both stars attended as guests of designer Ralph Lauren.

“The first time when we went together was sort of like … so awkward. We didn’t know each other. We were vibing, we didn’t know … ‘This is all weird’,” the White Tiger actress previously admitted to People.

The tone was completely different when in 2019 after the husband and wife got married in December 2018.

“It was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything. You don’t have to be worried about … ‘Oh my gosh, who am I meeting?’” Priyanka explained. “It was just such a great, easy evening when you have someone with you that’s your person, you know? We both discussed how different it was doing that.”

Many longtime couples use the event to show off their fierce coordinated fashions and 2022 was no exception. The charity dinner was a white-tie affair with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour,” which was part two of last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The theme encouraged attendees to embody the prosperity of the Gilded Age in New York from 1870 to 1890. Some staples of the era included rich, deep jewel tones, bustled gowns and elaborate hats.

In addition to Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri serving as honorary Met Gala cochairs, the celebrity cohosts included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Keep scrolling to see photos of couples who attended the 2022 Met Gala!