Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrities Who Were Terrible Restaurant Customers

Getty (3)

Check, Please! James Corden, Ariana Grande and More Celebs Who Were Terrible Restaurant Customers

News
Jun 13, 2024 12:18 pm·
By Jennifer Lenhart
Picture

Restaurant nightmares! These stars were all accused of terrorizing their waitstaff while dining out.

Not all celebrities are pleasant to dine with, including Millie Bobby Brown, who has admitted that she’s a “Karen” at restaurants. Meanwhile, James Corden has been described as an “abusive customer,” and there are several other familiar faces who also make the list of terrible restaurant patrons.

Picture