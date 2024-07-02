Tiffany Haddish

“I felt like I took a nap,” the 44-year-old said of her 2023 DUI — her second — when she was found in Los Angeles slumped over her car’s steering wheel with the engine running. “The police pulled up. And then I went to jail because I didn’t want to do all the stuff in the streets.” Eventually, she struck a deal to have the charges dropped — and got sober.

“My world fell apart,” Tiffany said of the DUI arrest. She hasn’t had a drink since.”