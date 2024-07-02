The 43-year-old claimed he’d had one martini after he was stopped by cops for running a stop sign and swerving in Sag Harbor, New York on June 17, 2024. (He pled not guilty to driving while intoxicated.) In the days following the incident, fans resurfaced a 2001 Budweiser ad starring J.T. and the rest of his band, ‘NSync, promoting responsible drinking!
2 of 6
Justin Bieber
Just 19 when he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, drag racing, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest on a residential Miami street in 2014, the pop star, now 30, had Xanax, marijuana and alcohol in his system (he pleaded guilty but avoided jail time). Seven years later, he looked back, saying, “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused,angry, misled, misunderstood and angry at God.”
3 of 6
Tiffany Haddish
“I felt like I took a nap,” the 44-year-old said of her 2023 DUI — her second — when she was found in Los Angeles slumped over her car’s steering wheel with the engine running. “The police pulled up. And then I went to jail because I didn’t want to do all the stuff in the streets.” Eventually, she struck a deal to have the charges dropped — and got sober.
“My world fell apart,” Tiffany said of the DUI arrest. She hasn’t had a drink since.”
4 of 6
Shannon Beador
The Real Housewife was sentenced to three years of probation as well as community service after she drunkenly crashed her car into a house in 2023. “I made a terrible, terrible mistake,” the 60-year-old later said. “I’m incredibly grateful that I didn’t hurt anyone.”
5 of 6
Kevin Hart
Cops pulled the 44-year-old over when he nearly crashed into a gas tanker in 2013. After failing a sobriety test, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years’ probation. The incident was a sobering one for the Ride Along star. “This is a wake-up call for me. I have to be smarter, and last night I wasn’t,” he posted to social media. “Everything happens for a reason.”
6 of 6
Khloe Kardashian
Scared straight! As part of her community service for her 2007 DUI arrest, the 39-year-old had to visit a hospital to meet people injured in drunk-driving accidents. “What I could have done is unthinkable,” she said. I will never, ever do that again.” Still, in 2008, she was jailed for violating probation and later revealed that her bestie did her glam before her mug shot!