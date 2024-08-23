Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

For five years they played besties Hannah and Lilly on Hannah Montana, but Miley wasn’t feeling the love. “The show felt real to me, and I wanted my relationship with Lilly to feel real too,” the “Adore You” singer wrote in her memoir, Miles to Go, adding, “There were times when I didn’t think we could ever be friends. We just couldn’t figure out how to get along.” Emily recently admitted in an interview that she had been going through a hard time trying to balance the show and high school, admitting, “It was a disaster.”