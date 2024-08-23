For five years they played besties Hannah and Lilly on Hannah Montana, but Miley wasn’t feeling the love. “The show felt real to me, and I wanted my relationship with Lilly to feel real too,” the “Adore You” singer wrote in her memoir, Miles to Go, adding, “There were times when I didn’t think we could ever be friends. We just couldn’t figure out how to get along.” Emily recently admitted in an interview that she had been going through a hard time trying to balance the show and high school, admitting, “It was a disaster.”
2 of 5
Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy
Charlize said she and Tom “f–kin’ went at it” after he showed up three hours late to set. Tom later revealed he felt he was in over his head in Mad Max. “What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me.”
3 of 5
Casey Wilson and Tim Allen
“Tim Allen was such a bitch,” the SNL vet said of her time guesting on the actor’s Disney+ spinoff of his Santa Clause movies. In addition to criticizing her within earshot, the Home Improvement star was generally unpleasant to be around, she said. “He was so f–king rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable.”
4 of 5
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kiefer Sutherland
Freddie was so fed up with his 57-year-old costar’s behavior on 24, he took time off from acting! “I hated every moment of it,” the 48-year-old said. “Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That’s not me talking trash. I’d say it to his face. I think everyone that’s worked with him has said that.”
5 of 5
Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte
Lovers’ quarrel! Julia, 56, allowed that her onscreen lover could be “completely charming and nice” after making the 1994 flick, adding that she and the 83-year-old would give each other a hard time on set. She also called him “completely disgusting” and accused him of going out of his way to repel people. To which Nick retorted, “It’s not nice to call someone ‘disgusting,’ but she’s not a nice person. Everyone knows that.” Burn!