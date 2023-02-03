Big Rocks! These Celebrities Received the Biggest and Best Engagement Rings in 2023: Photos

Dazzling rocks! Quite a few celebrities started the year by debuting some of the prettiest — and biggest — engagement rings of all time in 2023.

“Victoria’s Secret” singer Jax revealed that she and her boyfriend, Braverijah Gregg, got engaged right after she performed her hit single onstage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in December 2022.

The rising star shared several adorable snaps via her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day, with one featuring her man hugging her close and Jax shedding tears as she held up her hand to show off her simple yet stunning sparkler.

“The one time I decided to get a purple sparkle manicure for no reason,” the “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” artist wrote across the snapshot.

Shortly after these musical lovebirds got engaged, Bachelor alum Nick Viall popped the question to Natalie Joy after two years of dating. The reality TV personality shared pictures of his proposal via Instagram, which showed Natalie’s ring on full display.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” Nick captioned the post on January 13.

Perhaps one of the most bejeweled rocks this year, however, is Rita Ora’s emerald ring that she subtly showed off during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 1.

“I actually have never shown anyone my ring,” the “You Only Love Me” singer told the talk show host that evening. “It’s my first time showing my ring, so because I love you, and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night, here it is.”

Rita secretly married her husband, Taika Waititi, as the couple made headlines for their union in early 2023. Although she reveled in letting her classy green ring sparkle onstage, Rita emphasized the love she and Taika share above all. Nevertheless, she still managed to crack a playful joke about how diamonds are a true best friend.

“You know when you know what you want, and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person I just wanted it to feel really right,” Rita explained. “So, I may have taken him to the shop, and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the best celebrity engagement rings of 2023.