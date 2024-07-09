Big Brother has been a steady earner for CBS — but now the network is in full-blown crisis mode over a bombshell book that threatens to air the hit show’s dirtiest laundry.

“CBS is exploring its legal and other options due to your book being rife with inaccurate statements and unsubstantiated claims,” reads a letter from CBS lawyers to author Brody Stuart-Verner.

“Two of the most egregious and serious are those portions regarding ‘guaranteed outcomes‘ and the claim that the show intentionally casts racists and categorically avoids casting transgender applicants.”

But Brody exclusively tells In Touch: “I stand by my reporting!”