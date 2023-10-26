This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

If you’re looking to lose weight, you may be frustrated with all the ineffective internet hacks. The health and wellness industry is full of supplements that claim to burn calories, but don’t actually work.

But if you’re looking to reduce food intake and burn fat in a natural and effective way, we’ve got the secret for you: hemp-derived CBD products.

CBD is a gentle and safe alternative for many people seeking a new weight loss strategy. It also has other health benefits, like helping to reduce chronic pain or ease anxiety.

But if you want to try using CBD to lose weight, finding the right supplement can feel overwhelming — especially if you’re new to CBD. That’s why we rounded up 10 of the best CBD products and natural supplements to help burn calories and shrink your fat cells.

Summary of the Best CBD for Weight Loss:

How Does CBD Help with Weight Loss?

Research has shown that CBD boosts metabolism and regulates food intake by interacting with two receptors in the body — CB1 and CB2 receptors. Since these receptors can influence your body’s metabolism, CBD supplements can actually be quite helpful on your weight loss journey.

Best CBD for Weight Loss in 2023

1. Best Overall for Weight Loss: Sunrise by Slumber Weight Drops THCV Tincture

Slumber Sleep Aid

What we love

Sunrise by Slumber is specifically formulated with THCV and CBG, which have both been associated with weight reduction.

The formula itself is designed to help suppress appetite and boost both metabolism and energy. Just take a few daily drops in the morning or afternoon in order to reduce cravings and get you closer to your weight loss goals.

What customers love

Customers love how it takes the edge off when they are feeling “hangry” between meals. They report it is effective in reducing cravings and boosting metabolism while also being a great complement to an intermittent fasting diet or regimen.

Pros:

Natural formula

Refreshing grapefruit taste

No harmful additives

Specs:

CBD type: N/A

Size: 1 fluid ounce per bottle

Strength: 30 mg per serving

Flavor: Grapefruit

2. Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Weight Loss: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar

CBDfx

What we love

If you’re looking for a gummy you can feel good about taking, then you’ll love the CBDfx CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar. They’re made with all natural ingredients and the apple cider vinegar can help you detox and get back to a healthy, balanced diet.

What customers love

Customers feel energized all day when they take one in the morning, but many say they also feel calm and focused. They also love the flavor and say they cannot taste the bitterness of the apple cider vinegar.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

All natural ingredients

60 day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 60 gummies per container

Strength: 50 mg per serving

Flavor: Pomegranate

3. Best CBD Powder for Weight Loss: Zatural CBD Appethyl

Zatural

What we love

This supplement combines the power of CBD and appethyl to help you lose weight and burn fat. Zatural CBD Appethyl will give your metabolism a boost and reduce your cravings. Plus, it comes in a powder form so it’s super easy to mix into your favorite drinks.

What customers love

Customers love how the powder can easily be added to smoothies. Many customers report success with losing weight after several weeks using this product. They also say it helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Pros:

Doctor-formulated

30-day guarantee

Easy to use

Other Product Specifications:

CBD Type: CBD isolate

Size: 150 grams per container

Strength: 100 mg per serving

Flavor: Natural

4. Best CBD Tablets for Weight Loss: Feals The Focus Melts

Feals

What we love

The Focus Melts from Feals are perfect for boosting energy without the crash that comes with taking stimulant supplements. These tablets are caffeine-free and use citrus peels to increase your focus. They’re also fast-acting, so you should feel the effects pretty quickly.

What customers love

Customers love how The Focus Melts increase energy without keeping them up all night. Many have used it to replace coffee, while others say it helps them skip snacking and fight sugar cravings.

Pros:

GMP-compliant

Caffeine-free

Non-GMO ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: N/A

Size: 20 tablets per container

Strength: Not specified

Flavor: Citrus

5. Best Sugar-Free CBD Gummies for Weight Loss: CBD American Shaman Sugar Free CBD Gummy Drops

CBD American Shaman

What we love

If you’re trying to avoid weight gain by cutting back on sugar, these are the CBD gummies for you. This diabetic-friendly formula is sugar-free without compromising flavor. That means you get all the benefits of taking CBD gummies, but without the spike in sugar.

What customers love

Customers like how the gummies ward off hunger between meals. They also feel that the gummies boost their energy and metabolism.

Pros:

Sugar-free and diabetic-friendly

No artificial flavors or coloring

45-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 10 gummies per container

Strength: 15 mg per gummy

Flavor: Harvest Apple, Mandarin Orange

6. Best CBD Oil for Weight Loss: Cheef Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Cheef Botanicals

What we love

The Cheef Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil is made with only organic, non-GMO ingredients and has no preservatives. The formula is completely natural and the CBD oil is pulled from the hemp plant through a high quality extraction process.

What customers love

Customers find this product very effective for weight management and reducing cravings. They also like that these fast-acting gummies improve both sleep and mood.

Pros:

Cruelty-free

Organic, natural and non-GMO ingredients

30-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 0.5 ounce per container, 1 ounce per container, 2 ounces per container

Strength: 300 mg per container, 600 mg per container, 1200 mg per container, 3000 mg per container

Flavor: Not specified

7. Best Capsules for Weight Loss: Endoca Organic Zinc

Endoca

What we love

The Organic Zinc supplement from Endoca promotes healthy blood sugar and improves digestive functions. Taking these capsules can also be good for your overall heart health, which can be helpful during your weight loss journey. The guava leaf in these capsules even improves sleep quality and general relaxation.

What customers love

Customers love the high quality product and taste. Many customers believe the product’s calming effect helped reduce irritability.

Pros:

Organic and non-GMO

Improves digestive health

Vegan

Other Product Specifications:

CBD type: N/A

Size: 60 capsules per bottle

Strength: Not specified

Flavor: Not specified

8. Best CBD Sleep Aid for Weight Loss: MONTKUSH True Sleep Full Spectrum CBN, CBD and THC Softgels

MONTKUSH

What we love

MONTKUSH’s True Sleep Full Spectrum SoftGels contain an effective blend of CBD and CBN. These capsules are made with a blend of calming and relaxing terpenes like THC and CBN in order to help promote sleep. So if you’re looking for high quality, easy-to-take softgels, then you’ve found the right natural sleep aid.

What customers love

Many customers report an overall improvement in overall wellness, but they claim the softgel caps contribute to improved sleep, digestion and metabolism.

Pros:

Made without pesticides

Third party lab tested

Organic and non-GMO

Other Product Specifications:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 capsules per bottle

Strength: 25 mg CBD per capsule

Flavor: Not specified

9. Most Potency Options: JustCBD CBD Gummies For Sleep

JustCBD

What we love

Sleep plays a big role in maintaining an efficient metabolism, so a CBD-based sleep supplement can really help if you’re trying to shed some weight. JustCBD Gummies for Sleep are infused with melatonin to help you relax and easily drift off to sleep.

What customers love

Customers say that the gummies help promote better sleep. Since they are sleeping better, they have less cravings for junk food and more motivated to follow a diet.

Pros:

Available in multiple strengths

US Hemp Authority-certified

Fun, gummy bear shape

Specs:

CBD type: Not specified

Size: Not specified

Strength: 250 mg per container, 500 mg per container, 750 mg per container, 2,000 mg per container

Flavor: Assorted flavors

10. Best Value: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

Cornbread Hemp

What we love

We love that you get a lot of bang for your buck with these Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Capsules. They’re made with full spectrum CBD, so you’re getting the full entourage effect of all the cannabinoids, flavanoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant.

What Customers Love:

Customers love the natural flavor and calm effects of the CBD capsules. They also love that these capsules are high quality and made with premium ingredients.

Pros:

24-hour shipping

Third party lab tested

30-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 capsules per container

Strength: 25 mg per capsule

Flavor: Not specified

How We Picked the Best CBD for Weight Loss

Here are some things we considered when searching for the best CBD for weight loss:

Production Process

We reviewed the process from cultivation, processing, extraction manufacturing and third party testing to ensure all winners followed cGMP practices in addition to non-GMO, Kosher and other certifications.

Reviews

We analyzed customer reviews to identify those CBD products customers mentioned most often when discussing positive weight loss effects.

Testing

We confirmed that all retailers used third party independent laboratory testing to ensure pathogen and contaminant free products. We also included only retailers who provided easy access to Certificate of Analysis reports for customers.

Quality Ingredients

Our favorite products came from CBD companies known for using the finest ingredients. We prioritized those companies that use non-GMO, organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Weight Loss

Everyone’s needs are different, so you’ll need to consider a few things in order to find the perfect weight loss supplement for you:

Potency

Review the various strengths and what might work best for you. Consult your physician to determine the most effective potency for your weight loss journey. Take into consideration any pharmaceutical or over the counter medications you are currently taking for other health conditions.

Form

CBD products come in a wide range of forms including gummies, tablets, powders, capsules, beverages and tinctures. Depending on your preferences and needs, some forms may be more optimal for you than others.

Flavor

CBD products come in natural and flavored options. If you prefer a sweet or fruity taste over the earthy natural flavor, you can find an array of flavored products. But if you don’t mind the natural flavor of hemp, you may not need a flavored product.

Price

CBD weight loss products range in price and better quality products will generally cost more than products made by an uncertified company. Be sure to pick a product that works with your budget.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Research has found that CBD is safe and effective to take regularly. It is important to take the recommended amounts for your age, weight, height and physical condition.

Side effects aren’t common, but can happen. Some possible side effects of CBD include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Drowsiness

FAQs

Is CBD Legal?

CBD is federally legal in the United States. Each state has slightly different laws, so it is important to check the ones in your state, as well as any states you may be traveling to. This is important since some weight loss products may have ingredients that are not compliant with state law.

How Does CBD Affect Metabolism and Weight Loss?

One study indicated that CBD might break down fats in the body. Activation of the CB1 receptors can help reduce body weight and food intake. Stimulation of CB2 receptors can activate anti-obesity effects by reducing food intake and weight gain.

Can CBD Alone Help With Weight Loss?

Weight loss is achieved through various activities including following a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise and practicing meditation or mindfulness to help with appetite control. CBD has been found to be effective for weight loss, but the best results happen when healthy eating, exercise and CBD are used together.

Will CBD Make Me High?

No, CBD will not make you high. It does not contain a sufficient amount of the compound responsible for the psychoactive effect. But if you’re concerned about feeling high, opt for a product that’s made with broad spectrum CBD or CBD isolate because those shouldn’t contain THC.

Final Thoughts on CBD for Weight Loss

CBD supplements can be a great part of your weight loss efforts because they can control your appetite and boost your metabolism, all while improving your sleep and mood. And if you pick one of our top products, you can’t go wrong!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.