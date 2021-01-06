This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here.

The health benefits of CBD are well-known these days and millions of people around the world are using different forms of CBD products to get relief from many health issues. CBD possesses several therapeutic properties, including antiemetic properties that are essential for alleviating nausea and such health problems.

CBD For Nausea

There are only very few studies that looked into the effects of CBD on alleviating nausea. Most of the existing studies looked into how CBD helps in alleviating nausea associated with cancer. Nausea is one of the many side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy; two common cancer treatments.

According to some of the animal studies, CBD can help in alleviating nausea because of its interaction with the serotonin receptors in the brain. The serotonin hormone plays a major role in your mood and overall well-being.

Some of the recent studies looked into nausea treatment with a combination of CBD and THC. Most of those studies are showing that the CBD and THC combination can provide proper relief from nausea caused by cancer treatment.

Many oncologists are now recommending different forms of CBD for alleviating nausea and vomiting during cancer treatment. CBD’s antiemetic properties will help in reducing nausea and vomiting and also help in improving your appetite.

Which Form Of CBD Is Best For Nausea?

Some of the studies are showing that THC also has some positive effects in alleviating nausea. Therefore, the best form of CBD you can use for nausea treatment is full-spectrum CBD because it contains 0.3 % THC. This amount of THC is legal in a CBD product and ensures that the product provides a proper entourage effect.

Choosing The Right CBD Product For Nausea Treatment

The popularity of CBD is rising each day and this gives an opportunity for many people to make CBD products of low quality and sell them among high-quality CBD products. Therefore, it is very essential for you to find out which CBD product is the best.

The first thing you can do is to perform internet research and find out which are the reputable CBD brands. When you look for a CBD product, look at the label and see whether there are terms like organic CBD, full-spectrum CBD, etc. Also, check out the ingredient list for any chemical ingredients and make sure that the CBD product is tested in a third-party lab.