This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

CBD is a therapeutic compound derived from the hemp plant. It’s become a popular supplement in the wellness market for its wide range of potential benefits, which include reducing stress, promoting calm and easing the symptoms of anxiety.

The benefits of CBD don’t end there. Research has shown that CBD can help with pain relief, boost the quality and quantity of sleep and improve the symptoms of skin conditions.

CBD products for anxiety come in a variety of forms including gummies and other edibles, oils and tinctures, capsules, vape juices and topicals. So, with such an overwhelming choice, how do you know you’re buying quality?

We extensively researched numerous CBD supplement brands to find the best CBD products for anxiety, so you can enjoy a stress-free 2023.

How Does CBD Help with Anxiety?

The body’s endocannabinoid system is made up of millions of cannabinoid receptors throughout the body, which play a critical role in numerous psychological functions.

CBD — and other cannabinoids — interact with receptors in the endocannabinoid system in the brain and nervous system. While the relationship between CBD and these receptors is not fully understood, it’s theorized that it may boost serotonin signaling.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in mental health and low levels can result in anxiety and depression. Therefore, if CBD can increase serotonin levels, it may be able to help with the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

While more research is needed, some studies have shown the potential benefits of CBD in those with anxiety:

The National Institute of Drug Abuse reports that CBD can reduce stress in animal studies. Subjects demonstrated lower behavioral and psychological signs and symptoms of anxiety.

A 2011 study found that participants with social anxiety disorder experienced overall reduced anxiety when given an oral dose of 400mg of CBD.

Multiple studies have shown CBD can help with post-traumatic stress syndrome, such as nightmares and replaying negative memories.

Best CBD for Anxiety and Stress in 2023

Here are our favorite options to help keep you relaxed and calm.

Best Overall CBD for Anxiety and Stress: CBDPure Full Spectrum CBD Oil

CBDPure

Pros:

Simple formulation

Hemp seed oil for flavor

Independently lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 60ml

Strength: 300mg, 600mg, or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Sometimes simple is best and that is certainly the case with CBDPure’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil. It is available in three strengths — 300mg, 600mg, or 1,000mg — each one made with just two ingredients: Full Spectrum CBD Extract and Hemp Seed Oil.

Thanks to a state-of-the-art extraction method, the brand’s full spectrum CBD retains all minor cannabinoids, terpenes, rich phytonutrients and flavonoids to give you the full range of therapeutic benefits. Hemp seed oil complements the earthy flavor profile of full spectrum CBD and it’s also packed with healthy omega fatty acids.

CBDPure’s hemp oils are thoroughly tested in independent labs to ensure products are free of pesticides, heavy metals and potentially harmful pathogens. Plus, the products are manufactured in facilities compliant with cGMP standards, so you know you’re getting the best quality and safest products possible.

Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Anxiety: Verma Farms Natural CBD Oil

Verma Farms

Pros:

Simple, natural formulation

CO2 extraction

Cruelty-free

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Size: 30 ml

Strength: 500mg or 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Another simple, yet effective formulation, the Natural CBD Oil from Verma Farms is made with a few ingredients, including 16.67mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving, boosted with a variety of therapeutic terpenes. One of the carrier oils is MCT (fractionated coconut oil) oil which helps to increase the bioavailability of CBD by preventing it from being broken down in the digestive tract.

The unflavored oil is mild and smooth, but if you don’t like the slightly earthy taste of natural CBD, you can mix the oil into your favorite drinks, smoothies, desserts and more without affecting the overall taste. Taking daily may help reduce the symptoms of anxiety, as well as promote relaxation and improved sleep.

By using CO2 extraction, Verma Farms guarantees a clean and quality CBD extract. Furthermore, third-party lab test results show that the CBD oil is free of pesticides, herbicides and other toxins, as well as verifying the potency of CBD.

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Aspen Green Calm CBD Gummies

Aspen Green

Pros:

Certified USDA organic

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

100% satisfaction guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg CBD and 2.5mg of THC per gummy

Flavor: Lemon

Aspen Green’s Calm CBD Gummies are a great option for managing anxiety on the go. Convenient and discreet, each gummy contains a potent dose of 25mg of full spectrum CBD and 2.5mg of THC, as well as various other active phytocannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC and CBN.

Each agave-infused, lemon-flavored gummy also contains wellness-boosting botanicals to help alleviate stress and anxiety:

Holy Basil extract: Can slow the release of cortisol and block cortisol receptors to help reduce stress.

Chamomile extract: Linked to both reducing the symptoms of anxiety and helping to promote sleep.

Ashwagandha extract: Traditionally used as an adaptogen, which is believed to help the body against physical and mental stress.

Lemon balm extract: Considered a calming herb, lemon balm has been used since the Middle Ages to reduce stress and anxiety and promote sleep.

The entire product line is organic, non-GMO, all-natural, vegan and sustainable. Plus, the brand uses the non-toxic CO2 method of CBD extraction, which is environmentally friendly and allows for high-quality CBD oil. Third-party lab testing ensures that phytocannabinoid counts are spot on and that the CBD gummies are contaminant-free.

Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Anxiety: Absolute Nature CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Absolute Nature CBD

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Clean CO2 extraction

Eco-friendly, vegan and gluten-free

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Absolute Nature’s Full spectrum CBD Oil is made from just two ingredients: whole plant full spectrum CBD and MCT oil to allow for maximum cannabinoid absorption. Each serving contains 17mg of CBD and approximately 3mg of additional beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes.

Additionally, since this is a full spectrum oil, you also get flavonoids, plant proteins, minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids. The oil can be taken sublingually by holding it under the tongue for fast effects or it can be added to your favorite foods and drinks.

The CBD oil is 100% natural made with organically-grown hemp extract, zero preservatives and zero chemicals. Third-party lab testing verifies the CBD potency is correct and that the oil is free of pesticides, solvents, heavy metals and potentially harmful microbes.

Best Tasting CBD Oil for Anxiety: MONTKUSH CBD Oil Drops

MONTKUSH

Pros:

Simple, all-natural formulation

Organic, domestically-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg, 1,000mg and 1,500mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Mint

If you’re not a fan of the earthy taste of natural CBD, you may want to consider the CBD Oil Drops from MONTKUSH. The 100% organic CBD oil is flavored with peppermint for a fresh flavor that is delicious on its own or ideal added to your favorite nighttime beverage to help you drift into a peaceful sleep.

You can expect the CBD to take effect on your anxiety quickly thanks to MCT oil as the carrier, boosting absorption and bioavailability. Plus, the oil contains all additional cannabinoids and terpenes to stimulate the “entourage effect” a phenomenon where the benefits of the compounds are more than the sum of their parts.

The oil comes in three potencies: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, or 1,500 mg of CBD per bottle. The convenient graduated 1ml dropper makes it easy to adjust your dosage to suit your individual needs.

Best CBD Softgels for Anxiety: Wild Theory Full Spectrum CBD Softgels

Wild Theory

Pros:

Easy to swallow

Precise dosage

100% natural

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 60 or 120 count

Strength: 25mg of CBD per capsule

Flavor: N/A

Wild Theory’s Full Spectrum CBD Soft Gels make daily dosing of CBD simple and easy, with each one containing a convenient dose of 25mg of CBD. Softgels are a good choice for those that want a moderate dose of CBD but are not a fan of the earthy taste of natural CBD oil.

As well as the calming benefits of CBD, each softgel also contains additional cannabinoids and terpenes to amplify the A single soft gel, taken morning and night, should be enough to help ease anxiety from daily stressors and promote relaxation at the end of a long day.

The softgels are sure to suit your dietary requirements as they are free of gluten, dairy and soy, as well as being 100% vegan and natural. No hidden nasties here, which is confirmed by third-party lab testing, which shows the softgels contain no contaminants or impurities.

Best Dosage Variety CBD Oil for Anxiety: BATCH Original CBD Oil Tincture

BATCH

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Calming terpene blend

Third-party tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg, 1,000mg, 2,000mg and 3,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Hint of mint

BATCH offers several different potencies of CBD with its Original Oil Tincture, giving you complete control over your dosage. With potencies from 8mg of CBD per serving to 50mg of CBD per serving, there is something for those days where you just need a little boost to the days you’re struggling with anxiety.

The formulation is completely natural and contains Batch’s custom blend of terpenes:

Limonene: Associated with numerous therapeutic benefits including acting as an anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant, limonene has also been linked to boosting the “feel-good” chemical, serotonin.

Caryophyllene: Along with relieving pain by blocking pain receptors, caryophyllene is also believed to help reduce stress.

Linalool: Believed to interact with serotonin receptors, linalool may help treat anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Proudly crafted in Wisconsin from domestically-grown hemp, every CBD blend from BATCH is tested both in-house and in third-party labs for potency and purity. So confident are BATCH that you’ll love its CBD oil tincture that they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Tasting CBD Gummies for Anxiety: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy CBD Gummies

CBDistillery

Pros:

100% clean ingredients

USA-grown hemp

Rigorously tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 count

Strength: 25mg of CBD and 5mg of THC per gummy

Flavor: Berry

The Unwind Synergy CBD Gummies from CBDistillery are specifically designed to help naturally relax the body and mind. The majority of participants in a 2019 CBDistillery customer survey reported CBD offers relief from anxiety, a calmer mind and improved sleep quality.

Each vegan, berry-flavored gummy contains a blend of 5mg of hemp-derived THC and 25mg of CBD, which work in synergy to help the body wind down, creating a balanced state of relaxation and well-being.

The entire CBDistillery product line is third-party tested to ensure purity and consistent serving sizes. If you’re impressed by the quality of CBD gummies from CBDistillery, you can save 20% on single purchases with a subscription.

Best CBD Supplement for Sleep: FOCL Night CBD Capsules

FOCL

Pros:

6 calming botanicals

Non-GMO, cruelty-free and vegan

Made with organic ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: Isolate

Size: 60 count

Strength: 20mg CBD per serving

Flavor: N/A

When anxiety is stopping you from getting a good night’s sleep, reach for one of the Night CBD Capsules from FOCL. As well as calming CBD, each capsule contains an additional five soothing botanicals to help you get a deep, restorative sleep:

Organic ashwagandha – Reduces inflammation to aid stress recovery

Organic valerian root – Repairs the body and mind with deeper sleep

5-HTP – Assist the body’s production of the sleep hormone melatonin and the “feel-good” hormone serotonin

Organic passion flower – Supports healthy rest

Organic hop cones – Calms the mind to help quicker sleep initiation

The easy-to-swallow capsules are completely vegan, all-natural and THC-free. Furthermore, all of the brand’s ingredients are grown in the USA, including its premium hemp, for the finest quality products. Testing in independent labs confirms the potency is as advertised and that the capsules are free of pesticides, herbicides and any other impurities.

How We Picked the Best CBD for Anxiety

Production Process

We researched the manufacturing processes of CBD brands making sure its supplements are made in facilities with cGMP (current good manufacturing practice). Following cGMP guidelines helps ensure the quality, purity and potency of CBD supplements.

The cannabinoid extraction method is also worth taking into account. The two primary extraction methods are CO2 extraction and solvent extraction.

CO2 extraction is the most efficient and cleanest form, whereby cannabinoids are extracted from plant material in a pressurized CO2 chamber. The result is a high-quality and pure hemp oil, with a high yield of therapeutic compounds.

While solvent extraction is a cheaper process, it comes with the risk of residual solvents in the hemp oil. For that reason, we favored brands that use CO2 extraction but did consider brands using solvent extraction as long as they provided third-party test results verifying their supplements were solvent-free.

Reviews

Verified customer reviews provide useful information on the quality of a product and its effectiveness, as well as give insights on how trustworthy a brand is. Therefore, we checked customer reviews to see how they responded to the CBD supplements on this list and how effective they were in addressing their anxiety.

Testing

The FDA currently has no regulations in place for CBD supplements, therefore there will be substandard products on the market. One way to determine if a brand is offering safe and quality supplements is to check for independent lab testing.

Reputable brands will send their entire product line to third-party labs for potency and purity testing, making the results available to customers via a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) which contains the following information:

The potency of CBD and additional cannabinoids

The concentration of THC

The terpene profile

Test results showing non-detectable levels of toxins and impurities, including pesticides, herbicides, solvents, heavy metals and microorganisms.

Quality ingredients

A top-quality CBD supplement starts with a top-quality hemp plant. We only selected CBD supplements from brands using hemp extracts from domestic growers, which preferably use organic farming practices to guarantee a non-GMO, pesticide-free product.

Furthermore, we favored CBD supplements that have all-natural formulations without artificial additives or fillers to limit the risk of an adverse reaction.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Anxiety

Let’s take a look at some of the key factors you should keep in mind when purchasing CBD for anxiety.

Potency

Whether you’re a total CBD beginner or have been supplementing with cannabinoids for years, consider the potency of the CBD gummies before purchasing. CBD newbies should consider looking for a lower dose of CBD, to their tolerance to the hemp extract.

Your chosen potency may also depend on the severity of your anxiety. However, if you do decide to increase your daily dose of CBD, do so gradually to avoid side effects.

Form

CBD is available in a variety of supplement forms including oils and tinctures, gummies and other edibles, topical formulations, capsules and pills, vape juices and more:

CBD oils and tinctures: Made with a carrier oil infused with CBD, oil and tinctures are administered under the tongue where the cannabinoids are directly absorbed into the bloodstream via a network of tiny capillaries. The effects of oils and tinctures kick in quickly as CBD doesn’t have to go through the digestive system before being absorbed. These liquid formulations are available in many flavors and are a good choice if you find capsules hard to swallow.

CBD capsules: Discreet and convenient, CBD capsules provide exact CBD dosing on the go. This form can take longer to take effect as the capsule needs to be broken down and the CBD then needs to pass through the digestive system before being absorbed into the bloodstream.

CBD gummies: Like capsules, CBD gummies provide an exact dose of CBD infused into a sweet-tasting candy. They are a good option if you have difficulty swallowing capsules or are not fond of the natural earthy taste of CBD.

CBD topicals: Ideal for providing targeted relief right where you need it, CBD topicals can help provide localized pain relief as well as improve symptoms of certain skin conditions like acne, psoriasis and eczema.

CBD vape pens: The fastest way to feel the effects of CBD, with vape pens, vaporized CBD is inhaled and absorbed quickly by the tiny blood vessels in the lungs. While vape pens come in a wide range of flavors and potencies, getting a precise CBD dose is not easy.

Flavor

CBD gummies come in a wide variety of flavors, so think about your personal preferences and check reviews for customers’ opinions on taste. We recommend opting for brands that use natural flavors, colors and sweeteners.

Price

It’s hard to determine whether a CBD gummy is offering good value for money. However, it’s always wise to remember that quality costs. Cheap CBD gummies may seem like a good option, but they likely contain substandard ingredients and potentially low-quality CBD.

Check the ingredient list. If they are all-natural and organic, you know that you’re paying for quality.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD is typically well tolerated by the majority of people. The potential side effects are usually temporary and include mild forms of:

Drowsiness and lethargy

Dry mouth

Red eyes

Appetite changes

Gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Reduce your risk of experiencing side effects by starting with a low dose and by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

CBD can interact with certain medications and this involves some anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications. Therefore, if you’re taking any medication for your anxiety — or any other pre-existing conditions — it’s important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a CBD supplement.

Additionally, the FDA advises against taking a CBD supplement if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or on certain contraception medications as cannabinoids can affect the regulation of key reproductive hormones.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

Hemp was removed from the legal definition of cannabis with the Farm Bill of 2018. This made it legal to sell hemp-derived CBD supplements derived from plants with less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound of hemp) by weight. However, although federally legal, CBD laws can vary by state so check individual state laws before buying or traveling with CBD.

Can CBD alone help with anxiety?

CBD can help ease the symptoms of anxiety, but it is not a complete solution. If you’re suffering from anxiety, speak to your doctor who will be able to recommend certain treatments or talking therapies that can help you discover the underlying causes of your anxiety.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce a “high”. While some CBD supplements will have trace amounts of THC, it will be a maximum of 0.3%, which is not enough to produce a “high”, but can help trigger the “Entourage Effect” a phenomenon where cannabinoids work synergistically to amplify the therapeutic effects.

In Conclusion

CBD supplementation has shown promise in helping with several health and wellness issues, including anxiety. Recent evidence also suggests that CBD has the potential to boost mood, improve sleep, ease pain and soothe several skin conditions.

There are many different forms of CBD supplements. If you’re looking for something that kicks in quickly CBD oils and CBD vapes are a good option, or if you want to get an exact dose, you might want to try CBD gummies or CBD capsules.

One of the benefits of using CBD supplementation is the lack of the unpleasant side effects, often experienced with prescription and over-the-counter medications. Most people tolerate CBD well and if there are side effects they are typically mild and temporary forms of nausea, lethargy, dry mouth and appetite changes.

The risk of experiencing side effects is reduced by starting with a low dose of CBD and following the manufacturer’s dosage instructions. Plus, before you start taking a CBD supplement, it’s recommended that you speak to your doctor as it may interact with certain medications.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.