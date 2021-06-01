It’s the undisputed sporting event of the season. On Sunday, June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will face off in a special exhibition bout presented by Mayweather Promotions, FANMIO and Mavathltcs. The telecast, which is being produced by SHOWTIME PPV, will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and can be purchased now at SHOWTIME.com and FANMIO.com.

Fanmio, an online platform that connects fans with celebrities by creating one-of-a-kind, online fan experiences, was founded in 2017 by its CEO Solomon Engel. In 2020, Fanmio Boxing was born when Engel connected with 12-Time and Five-Division World Champion Floyd Mayweather and social media phenomenon Logan Paul to negotiate and sign their exhibition bout. Now partnered with renowned boxing promoter Mayweather Promotions and leader in televised boxing Showtime, Fanmio Boxing is the official digital pay-per-view provider of the Mayweather vs. Paul through its online platform FANMIO.com, as well as its mobile and smart TV apps which are available worldwide. Fans purchasing through any Fanmio app or FANMIO.com will also receive an exclusive Mayweather vs. Logan Paul T-shirt with purchase.

Considered the most prolific and successful boxer in history, Mayweather is the flagship ambassador for Smilz, which is one of the nation’s fastest growing CBD brands. In other exciting news, Smilz will be an official brand partner of the fight. Jas Mathur, CEO of the CBD brand, has been a master at finding integrations with many mainstream sports events in the past. This partnership seems to be yet another perfect fit for the wellness icon. The brand was developed with a top team of scientists and farmers to guarantee the products are expertly packed with proprietary blends of fast-acting hemp CBD and the highest-quality botanical terpenes. Clearly, it’s a match made in heaven!

Ahead of the fight, make sure you have your viewing experience, CBD and snacks secured — this is going to be a night to remember. Don’t forget to purchase your telecast now at SHOWTIME.com and FANMIO.com!

