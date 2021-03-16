This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Bone health can inevitably deteriorate as we age, leading to fractures, breaks or even degenerative conditions like osteoporosis. There are plenty of ways to promote bone health and up the ante on healing, and CBD is gaining more and more traction as one. CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, has the ability to work with the human body to deliver a range of potentially therapeutic benefits. For seniors or those with bone health concerns, adding CBD to your daily routine could be a beneficial move. Let’s find out why.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a chemical compound found in cannabis and hemp plants. It is a naturally occurring substance that can be used in products like oils and tinctures, edibles and gummies, capsules, lotions and salves. Unlike its possibly better-known cousin THC, the major active ingredient in marijuana, CBD is not psychoactive. While CBD is an essential component in medical marijuana, can be derived from a hemp plant. This means CBD is a component of marijuana, but it alone does not get you high.

The cannabis plant is made up of the two major players, THC and CBD, with the latter being the non-psychoactive portion of the plant. Cannabidiol can be isolated from the cannabis plant and the THC compound. CBD does not have a “euphoria effect” but it is believed to have wide ranging health benefits. For this reason, CBD has become more attractive to some people as a treatment for pain as well as other conditions without any of the psychoactive effects of its counterpart.

CBD and the Endocannabinoid System

CBD and THC work with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS. The human body’s endocannabinoid system is responsible for regulating sleep, appetite, pain and immune system response. CBD works directly with your body’s system through receptor activity, which can aid in pain and inflammation, as well as stimulating appetite, regulating sleep schedules and much more. CBD is even thought to positively impact conditions like epilepsy, diabetes and even cancer. Because cannabidiol relaxes the nervous system, it has calming effects. Cannabidiol produces changes in hormones and neurotransmitters that are responsible for memory, learning and expressing emotions. Therefore, it holds enormous promise for helping people with mood disorders.

CBD for Bone Health

There have been a number of limited studies suggesting that the endocannabinoid system plays a role in bone metabolism. The CB1, CB2 andGPR55 receptors within the ECS can also be found in bone cells, including osteoclasts (bone-clearing cells) and osteoblasts (bone-buildings cells). Pre-clinical studies so far are promising in the direction of CBD potentially protecting against bone loss. This could mean that CBD has the potential to increase bone mass while also slowing bone loss.

A similar study found that CBD could also help heal the connective tissue that connects broken bones. The endocannabinoid system seems to have the ability to help regulate how much bone material is broken down, how much fat is stored and how new bone cells are formed. The connections between CBD and the ECS as well as bone metabolism could prove beneficial for aging and deteriorating bones.

CBD for Pain Related to Bone Diseases

When it comes to bone diseases, some of the most common are arthritis and osteoporosis. Both can affect joints with stiffness, pain, reduced mobility and swelling. There is no set cure for many degenerative joint diseases, so managing pain can be a big factor in living with these conditions. Some prescription pain killers can have unwelcome side effects and could lead to increased tolerance over time. CBD could offer a natural alternative to managing pain, inflammation and the other unpleasant symptoms associated with degenerative bone diseases. There are even studies emerging that suggest cannabinoids can impact the perception of pain is osteoarthritis conditions.

The best way to build strong bones is to nourish them. Vitamins and minerals are important to daily nutrition as a whole, with bone health definitely included. Feeding your body nutrient rich foods and possibly supplementing with a daily vitamin could be one of the best ways to ensure your bone health over the years. Adding CBD could be a useful addition to these methods. As with anything, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor about any new therapeutic practices, including CBD.

If you are looking to add CBD to your daily health routine, turn to Blue Ribbon Hemp. Crafted specially with seniors in mind, to deliver a safe and effective max-strength dose of completely THC-free CBD. Backed by third-party lab test results, Blue Ribbon Hemp has a range of CBD products that could be beneficial to your daily bone health routine.