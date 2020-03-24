Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) shared an update about Tyler Baltierra’s father, Butch Baltierra, exclusively with In Touch. Butch has openly struggled with his sobriety and he unfortunately had a relapse in 2019, which was a tough set-back for him and his loved ones. While sharing the latest news about her father-in-law, Catelynn revealed his current living situation, why they don’t chat regularly and more. Scroll through the gallery below for more exclusive details about their relationship.