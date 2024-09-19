Casey was engaged to Jesse Grund while she was pregnant with Caylee at the age of 18 from 2005 to 2006. While Jesse acted as Caylee’s father for most of her life, Casey later revealed that he wasn’t the biological father.
Casey briefly dated Ricardo Morales from February to April in 2008. Ricardo testified at Casey’s trial and said that Casey and Caylee regularly stayed over at his apartment during that time.
Tony Lazzaro
Casey met Anthony “Tony” Lazzaro in May 2008, just weeks before Caylee went missing. During the 31 days Caylee couldn’t be found, Casey had moved into Tony’s apartment. Tony ended up being a key witness in Casey’s trial and testified that he developed a relationship with Caylee. The New York native claimed that Casey never told him that Caylee went missing and her personality never changed despite her daughter being gone.
Anthony Karagiannis
In 2018, Casey was spotted on a date with a man named Anthony Karagiannis. Anthony studied at Palm Beach State College and is a father of one. When asked if Casey’s past bothered him, Anthony said it was “none of [his] business.”
“I don’t know anything about it,” Anthony told Radar Online at the time. “She’s very friendly. When I first met her, I knew the name, but I never really read into it. I don’t really care!”
News broke in September 2024 that Casey had broken up a 22-year marriage between Tyson Rhodes and Sandy Rhodes. A source exclusively told In Touch that Sandy was “blindsided” by their relationship.
The insider revealed that Casey and Tyson first met at a gym in south Florida, but soon after they met, Tyson and Sandy relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In September 2024, Casey was spotted moving items into Tyson’s house.
“Casey knew Tyson was a married man when they started seeing each other on the sly,” the source added. “There’s no doubt she stole him away from his wife but she doesn’t care. She wants what she wants.”
