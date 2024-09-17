Days after news broke that Casey Anthony was dating a married man, aerospace engineer Tyson Rhodes, the 38-year-old was photographed moving into his Murfreesboro, Tennessee, home. Rhodes’ wife of 22 years and mom to his grown children, Sandy, is said to have been “blindsided” by his relationship with Casey, who in 2011 was acquitted in the murder of her 2-year-old daughter.

“His wife was totally shocked, and imagine her surprise to learn it was the notorious Casey Anthony,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Indeed, a stunned Sandy was seen moving out hours before Casey, who met Tyson at the gym, moved in. “Casey knew Tyson was a married man when they started seeing each other on the sly,” says the source. “There’s no doubt she stole him away from his wife but she doesn’t care. She wants what she wants.”

An additional insider exclusively tells In Touch that Casey has matured over the years and wants to trade in her barhopping, man-eating ways for burping babies and changing diapers. “I’ve seen men fawn all over her, intrigued by her, but I will say I don’t think it’s Casey’s thing anymore,” the source reveals. “I do believe that, deep down, she wants a family.”

“She’s getting older and looking at what her future will be like in the next ten years. She’s very grounded now, and I think she’s desperate for a second chance,” the insider continues.

Casey and Tyson met through a gym where they both worked out in south Florida, and she allegedly relocated to be near the well chiseled aerospace engineer. “She doesn’t care if he’s married or not,” says a pal of Casey’s. “That’s his business. All she knows is he makes her feel good, and she likes that. She sees a future with him.”

Casey, who shot to infamy in 2008 by partying and acting like she didn’t have a care in the world after Caylee vanished, reportedly moved into an apartment near Rhodes’ family home. She recently tried to scrub her stained image by giving her first-ever interview in a Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. But she still didn’t explain why she failed to report that her two-year-old daughter was missing for a full month.

The tyke’s remains were discovered in December 2008, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag in a swampy area near her grandparents George and Cindy’s Orlando home.

Casey repeatedly lied to cops about where her child was — at one point claiming she’d left her with a nonexistent nanny she accused of kidnapping the girl. In a verdict that shocked America, Casey was acquitted of murder in her 2011 trial and sentenced to four years for lying to police.

Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Our source tells In Touch the thick-skinned hellcat has grown accustomed to being known as America’s Most Hated Mom. “Over the years, Casey has adapted to her new normal, and she’s okay with public opinion being against her,” explains the insider. “Regardless of what people think, she’s still a human being, even if most people believe she’s guilty. After all these years, she’s looking for some type of normalcy in her mess of a life.”