Article presented by Sidon Francis.

No one should have to suffer through narcissistic abuse alone. Caroline Strawson is here to help you heal.

Women dealing with the trauma of a narcissistic relationship have a friend and ally in Caroline Strawson.

After suffering through a difficult marriage to a narcissist, Caroline Strawson found herself in dire straits. She was over $100,000 in debt, was homeless at one point, and found herself in the throes of depression, anxiety, and self-harm.

Finding that talking therapy only made her issues worse, Strawson went on a journey of learning and healing. She acquired a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Positive Psychology and Coaching Psychology, an Applied Neuroscience and Brain Health Certification, and an Advanced Certificate in Domestic Abuse, and became a Certified High-Performance Coach, an Accredited Divorce and Breakup Coach, and an IFC Accredited Trauma-Informed Certified Coach.

Amazingly, these are only a sampling of Strawson’s accreditations.

She synthesizes her varied background into a personal approach as a Somatic Trauma Informed Coach and Therapist, assisting the healing process of survivors of trauma and narcissistic and domestic abuse. By integrating a trauma-informed lens with positivity, the scientific study of what makes people happy, she helps empower women into what she calls “post-traumatic growth.”

In her practice, Strawson helps women across the age spectrum recover from the trauma of being in a relationship with a narcissist. Many women feel like they keep attracting narcissists and thus are not living a happy life. Strawson helps them heal on a personal level so they can date effectively and, in her words, “what they won’t as opposed to knowing what they don’t want.”

One challenge Strawson has overcome is the baggage of the word “narcissist.” She initially shied away from it because it was so divisive, but that is precisely exactly why, in the end, she decided to use it. “I decided I needed to be the change and lead from the front to give light and hope to others,” she says, “to help people understand narcissism through a trauma-informed lens.”

A renowned and highly sought-after voice, Strawson has appeared on national radio and television and in international newspapers and magazines. Her expertise has been featured in the Daily Mail, Yahoo! News, Cosmopolitan, Newsweek, and dozens of other publications and outlets.

Strawson helps women with their post-traumatic growth in a variety of ways. Her School of Embodiment Trauma Informed Living program, which is accredited by the IFC and CPD, helps survivors of trauma and narcissistic abuse and trains others to be able to do so.

The Narcissistic Abuse and Trauma Recovery podcast she hosts hit #1 on iTunes and has amassed over 3.3 million downloads. She holds free monthly Masterclasses, has a YouTube channel filled with helpful content, a free Facebook support group, and an affordable healing membership called Thrivers.

More than anything, Caroline Strawson is effective at helping women because she’s walked the walk. She survived an abusive relationship with a narcissist, lost everything, recovered, and thrived. Her real-life example, in addition to her extensive background and experience in her important work, helped her to empower women to move from post-traumatic stress to post-traumatic growth.