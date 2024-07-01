Carl Weathers’ family revealed the late actor left behind a massive estate, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Rocky star had $870,053.83 in assets when he passed earlier this year at the age of 76.

Carl had two bank accounts at City National Bank. The first had $40,278 and the second had $107,190.

The filing said the actor had $664,585 in “cash in safe deposit boxes at City National Bank.”

In addition, he owned a 2018 GMC Pickup with 18,976 miles on it. The family said it was worth an estimated $58,000. Carl’s family announced his death on February 2.

Jesse Grant / Getty

They said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.” They added, “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.”

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend,” the statement added.

Carl’s cause of death was listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Officials noted the actor suffered from heart disease. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge appointed Carl’s longtime lawyer, Barry Felsen, as executor of the estate. Carl drafted his will in 1988 and amended it in October 2014. The beneficiaries of his estate were his two sons, Matthew and Jason.

Carl’s two ex-wives, Mary Ann and Rhona, were also listed in the filing.

United Artists / Getty

Sylvester Stallone, who costarred in Rocky with Carl, said following his death, “I saw him as Superman. He really was. He had the voice, the talent, the humor. He had it all.” He added, “I couldn’t have made it without him.”

Sylvester, 77, said, “I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success.”

He continued, “Everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.”

Carl’s costar in Predator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, said on social media, “Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

Dolph Lundgren, who starred in Rocky, wrote, “I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face”