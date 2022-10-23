A clash of the titans. Cardi B was not here for Madonna’s recent comments regarding the criticism she first faced in the industry for her infamous 1992 Sex book, seemingly slamming the rapper in the process.

“I literally played this woman homage so many times ‘cause I grew up listening to her,” the mom of one, 30, wrote via Twitter in since-deleted tweets alongside a screenshot of her previous quotes praising the songstress on Sunday, October 23. “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth.”

“These icons really become disappointments once you make it to the industry that’s why I keep to myself,” Cardi ended her message.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist’s comments came just one day after Madonna shared her controversial thoughts on how she changed the industry.

“30 years ago, I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked there. There were photos of men kissing me, women kissing women and me kissing everyone,” the “Like a Virgin” singer, 64, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 22.

Courtesy of Madonna/Instagram

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow-minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a woman,” she went on. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome bitches,” “Crazy for You” artist ended her message with a clown emoji.

While fans were quick to defend the “Material Girl” artist’s message, in response, the “I Like It” artist tweeted, “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s THE TONE … Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis? The f—k!”

In the past, Cardi has been vocal about her praise of the ‘80s pop star and considered her a musical influence growing up.

“I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews,” the Hustlers actress previously told Billboard in 2018. “The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be, a liberal kick-ass feminist bitch.”